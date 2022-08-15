scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

This crunchy, crispy uttapam can be made with just 1 tsp oil (recipe inside)

“If you wish to increase protein, you can also add grated paneer or tofu with the veggies,” Arjita Singh, a nutritionist, suggested

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 9:10:26 am
Uttapam, recipe, foodTry this easy to make Uttapam recipe (Source: Pexels)

Uttapam, a type of dosa, is a great breakfast option. Easy to make, it is extremely healthy, delicious, and filling. The best part is that it can be enjoyed plain, or even with loads of veggies and other toppings to enhance its taste.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

So, if you would like to kickstart your week on a nutritious note, here’s a recipe by nutritionist Arjita Singh to make crunchy uttapam with loads of veggies and minimal oil.

“I like my uttapam with lots of veggies so they have the crunch and have a crispy bottom,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Also Read | |This ‘fat loss’ snack can be prepared with ‘just 1 spoon of ghee’

Method:

  • After brushing little ghee or oil, pour uttapam batter onto the pan.
  • Then, top the batter with finely chopped vegetables of your choice, and press lightly.
  • Sprinkle a pinch of salt, pepper, or red chilli powder on top.
  • Cook for five minutes on one side then flip it and cook for two to three minutes more. keep the flame on low.
Also Read | |This easy-to-make chilla is a great breakfast option (recipe inside)
  • Voila! Your crisy uttapam is all ready to be devoured.
  • Serve with coconut chutney and sambhar.

“If you wish to increase protein, add grated paneer or tofu with the veggies on uttapam,” she suggested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hubPremium
India@100: A digitally-powered and sustainable innovation hub
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...Premium
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 09:10:26 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

3

Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'

4

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu

5

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer featuring in I-Day 21-gun salute?
What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer featuring in I-Day 21-gun salute?
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown Jewel
Express Research

How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown Jewel

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?
Delhi Confidential

Who will hoist the Tricolour at Congress headquarters?

Premium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Killed in anti-terror operation, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Comic-Con International, in San Diego, California
In pictures, a round-up of Comic Con 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement