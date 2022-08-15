This crunchy, crispy uttapam can be made with just 1 tsp oil (recipe inside)

Uttapam, a type of dosa, is a great breakfast option. Easy to make, it is extremely healthy, delicious, and filling. The best part is that it can be enjoyed plain, or even with loads of veggies and other toppings to enhance its taste.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

So, if you would like to kickstart your week on a nutritious note, here’s a recipe by nutritionist Arjita Singh to make crunchy uttapam with loads of veggies and minimal oil.

“I like my uttapam with lots of veggies so they have the crunch and have a crispy bottom,” she captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀʀᴊɪᴛᴀ ꜱɪɴɢʜ | Nutritionist (@we_nourish)

Method:

After brushing little ghee or oil, pour uttapam batter onto the pan.

onto the pan. Then, top the batter with finely chopped vegetables of your choice, and press lightly.

Sprinkle a pinch of salt, pepper , or red chilli powder on top.

, or red chilli powder on top. Cook for five minutes on one side then flip it and cook for two to three minutes more. keep the flame on low.

Voila! Your crisy uttapam is all ready to be devoured.

Serve with coconut chutney and sambhar.

“If you wish to increase protein, add grated paneer or tofu with the veggies on uttapam,” she suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!