This crunchy, crispy uttapam can be made with just 1 tsp oil (recipe inside)

August 15, 2022 9:10:26 am
Uttapam, a type of dosa, is a great breakfast option. Easy to make, it is extremely healthy, delicious, and filling. The best part is that it can be enjoyed plain, or even with loads of veggies and other toppings to enhance its taste.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
So, if you would like to kickstart your week on a nutritious note, here’s a recipe by nutritionist Arjita Singh to make crunchy uttapam with loads of veggies and minimal oil.
“I like my uttapam with lots of veggies so they have the crunch and have a crispy bottom,” she captioned her Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Method:
- After brushing little ghee or oil, pour uttapam batter onto the pan.
- Then, top the batter with finely chopped vegetables of your choice, and press lightly.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt, pepper, or red chilli powder on top.
- Cook for five minutes on one side then flip it and cook for two to three minutes more. keep the flame on low.
- Voila! Your crisy uttapam is all ready to be devoured.
- Serve with coconut chutney and sambhar.
“If you wish to increase protein, add grated paneer or tofu with the veggies on uttapam,” she suggested.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: 'What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?'
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu
How Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’s Crown JewelPremium
'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
‘Tiranga Yatra’ from Kanyakumari flagged in at Thiruvananthapuram by Kerala Guv
Dizo Wireless Active review: Good budget workout companion
30 years of Roja: Mani Ratnam’s classic that still feels fresh
La Liga: David Alaba scores on 1st touch, Real Madrid rallies past Almeria
India Top News Live, August 15: 74 days is not a limitation, says India’s next CJI U U Lalit
What are the four ‘C’s to achieve self-motivation?
Daily Briefing: 8 of 10 companies stepped up hiring as Covid-19 waned; Salman Rushdie ‘on road to recovery’
Tamil Nadu ADGP Shankar, IGP Easwaramoorthy to get President’s Medal
India takes a new path as it completes 75 years of Independence: PM Modi at Red Fort
While You Were Asleep: WI beat NZ by 8 wickets, Argentina midfielder Lo Celso joins Villarreal, Roma beat Salernitana 1-0 in Serie A
‘India mother of democracy’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address to nation on Independence Day 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live: Traffic diversions in Chennai ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations, check which routes to avoid