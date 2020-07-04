You can make vegetarian seekh kebabs on just a tawa; try this recipe

Veg Seekh Kebabs by chef Kunal Kapur. (Source: chefkunal/Instagram) Veg Seekh Kebabs by chef Kunal Kapur. (Source: chefkunal/Instagram)

Vegetarian seekh kebabs can be equally delicious and you can easily make them at home. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently shared the recipe for vegetarian seekh kebab on Instagram. What is interesting is that you can cook it with vegetables of your choice or whatever is available at home. For the recipe, Kapur uses carrots, beans and cauliflower. Moreover, you do not need an oven or a tandoor for this; you can cook it on the tawa itself. Try the recipe:

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Ghee

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1/4 – Carrots, finely chopped

1/4 – Beans, chopped

1/4 – Cauliflower, chopped

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 – Green chilli, chopped

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1/2 tsp – Cumin powder

2 tsp – Ginger, chopped

1/2 tsp – Dried methi powder

1/2 tsp – Garam masala

1/2 cup -Cheese, grated

1/2 cup – Mashed paneer

1/2 cup – Mashed potato

2-3 tbsp – Roasted besan

Read| Try these protein-packed vegetarian galouti kebabs today (recipe inside)

Method

* Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds.

* Now add carrots, beans and cauliflower. Saute lightly and toss for about two to three minutes.

* Transfer the vegetables in a plate and let it cool.

* To this, add salt, red chilli powder and green chilli. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, ginger and dried methi powder. To this, add a pinch of garam masala.

Read| Enjoy jaituni kebabs with your evening chai today

* Add grated cheese, paneer and mashed potato. Add roasted besan.

* Mix all the ingredients well.

* Once done, take a portion of the mixture and roll it around a seekh. Repeat with the rest of the mixture.

* Heat a tawa and pour some ghee.

* Place the seekhs on the tawa and cook on high flame. Fry it lightly on all sides. Plate it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd