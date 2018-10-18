Durga Puja Food Recipe: Try out this interesting vegetarian mutton curry

Enjoy this dish with your family and friends.

If you’re craving some meat after the strict Ashtami vegetarian fare, you have Navami to thank because that is when you can get your hands on some delicious Niramish Mutton, or Vegetarian Mutton bhog. At this point, it is only natural for one to wonder what the vegetarian part about the mutton could be, so it would also be a good time to face the fact – that it’s nothing. It is a textbook example of an oxymoron.

In its defense though, it is part vegetarian because it does not use onion or garlic in it – much like the food of the Kashmiri Pandits who indulge in meat but leave out onions and garlic from their recipes.

This delicious traditional moist lamb dish has a surprisingly rich gravy that is best eaten with some piping hot, fluffy luchis or just with a plate of good old gobindobhog rice.

Rajyasree Sen, a food columnist, and caterer shares her family recipe here:

Thamma’s Niramish Mutton Curry (Grandma’s Vegetarian Mutton Curry)

By Rajyasree Sen

Serves 3

Ingredients

500g – Mutton, cubed

60g – Yogurt

500ml – Hot water

3 tsp – Turmeric

1 tsp – Salt

1 tbsp – Mustard oil

2 tbsp – ‘Ghee’, or refined oil

3-4 – Bay leaves

4 tsp – Cumin, freshly ground

4 tsp – Coriander, freshly ground

4 tsp – Ginger, ground

4 tsp – Mustard, ground

2 tsp – Red chillies, ground

(‘Garam masala’ powder is made with 2 cardamoms, 4 cloves and a 3-inch piece of cinnamon)

Method

* Marinate the mutton in yogurt, turmeric, a teaspoon of salt and mustard oil. Refrigerate for an hour.

* Heat 1 tablespoon ‘ghee’ or oil in a thick-bottomed pan and throw in the bay leaves. Add the meat with the marinade. Cook on high flame for 3-4 minutes.

* Reduce the flame to medium, cover and leave for 5-6 minutes.

* Once the meat lets out a little moisture, add all the spices other than ‘garam masala’.

* Keep stirring till the moisture evaporates.

* Add the hot water, cover and simmer till the meat is tender.

* Stir in the ‘garam masala’ powder. Cover immediately to trap the fragrance.

Let us know how it turned out in the comments below.

