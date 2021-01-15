Gluten-free pizza and other vegetarian delights

There is a recipe for aloo paratha on the blog ‘Dine Delicious’, as well as for lauki ki sabji and restaurant-style bhindi do pyaaza. And then, there are less-common names such as roti noodles and desi macaroni. The cook behind the blog of vegetarian recipes is Rinkel Arora, whose inspirations span countries, regions and experiments. With the lockdown turning many people into home chefs, Arora’s recipes and anecdotes from her kitchen make cooking with vegetables fun.

Explore the flavours from your childhood

“While in school, I used to do a lot of experiments in the kitchen during our summer vacations. I always tried to create something new and healthy from the available ingredients at home. I never thought this hobby would turn into a passion someday and eventually into a career,” says Arora, adding she has fond memories of elaborate feasts, especially on Sundays, with the whole family. “Vermicelli or Bambino is one of my favourite childhood memories. During school days, whenever I wouldn’t feel like eating roti sabzi or felt low, my mother would make me Bambino to cheer me up.”

Don’t be afraid to experiment

Arora says she finished her engineering studies and worked for a multinational, but “never wanted to be stuck in a 9-5 job”. After three years, she quit and found herself at home with a dream “to do something of my own” and a lot of time to experiment. “I always loved cooking, but never got the time to do experimental-cooking while I was working. The first thing I wanted was to try and create new dishes in the kitchen. Not every experiment is successful, but when you have a family cheering you on, and a mother who eats everything and anything with a happy face, it makes you want to try,” she says.

When you can’t order it, make it

Arora says her family loves biryani. “Being a vegetarian, the biryani we would get from outside was more like pulao; it really disappointed us. This pushed me to learn about the dish and create my own recipe. I prepared homemade biryani masala which gave the biryani aromatic flavours and delicious taste,” she says.

Keep learning

Arora married into a family of foodies, which opened a vista of new ingredients and recipes. “I learnt techniques and diverse Indian food. One lifetime is not enough to learn about Indian food as there is a lot to know, from flavours and techniques to ingredients. My motive is to explore and bring these dishes out for the rest of the world to try and enjoy. I would like to show people how amazing Indian food is,” she says.

Food and friends

“To cook good food and have it with friends and family is the best way of creating memories. I love to be around people, and believe good food and conversations create a bond like no other. Whenever I am stressed or upset, I find peace in cooking. It is therapy for me. I believe, being around amazing cooks and foodies brings out the best in me. This is how I come up with unique recipes and create different dishes using the same ingredients which are easily accessible,” Arora explains.

Here are some recipes for you:

Gluten-free pizza

Keep practising and learning! (Photo: screengrab/dinedelicious website) Keep practising and learning! (Photo: screengrab/dinedelicious website)

Soaking time – 3-4 minutes

Preparation time – 10 minutes

Cooking time – 15–20 minutes

Ingredients

• Moong dal – 1.5 cup

• Water as required

• Salt to taste

• Fruit salt (Eno) – 1 tsp

• Olive oil

• Pizza sauce

• Cheese

• Topping of choice

Method

Soaking moong dal

• Wash and soak moong dal in enough water for 3-4 hours.

• Drain and rinse under running water. Keep aside in a strainer.

Making moong dal batter

• Grind soaked moong dal into a fine paste. Add water if required. The consistency should be thick yet flowing.

• Let it ferment overnight if you have time in hand.

• Else add Eno (fruit salt) just before preparing to make it instantly.

Making pizza

• In a heavy bottom pan or skillet heat olive oil.

• Pour moong dal batter as per desired thickness. Spread evenly.

• Let it cook from one side and then turn over.

• Spread pizza sauce on cooked side. Add vegetables of choice and grated cheese.

• Pour oil from the sides to cook pizza from another side.

• Cover and cook on a low flame till cheese is melted and base is crisp.

• Sprinkle chili flakes and mixed herbs.

• Serve hot.

Enjoy these for a decadent evening snack. (Photo: screengrab/dinedelicious website) Enjoy these for a decadent evening snack. (Photo: screengrab/dinedelicious website)

Beetroot Tikki/Cutlet/Chop

Preparation time – 10-15 minutes.

Cooking time – 10-15 minutes.

Serves – 2

Ingredients

For Cutlet

Finely-chopped or grated beetroot — 1 cup

Boiled and mashed potato — ½ cup

Breadcrumbs — ¼ cup

Rice flour — 2 tbsp

Red chili powder — ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Chat masala — 1 tsp

Black salt to taste

Lime juice — 1 tsp

For Cornflour Slurry



Cornflour – 1 tbsp

Water as required

Salt to taste

Black pepper – ⅛ tsp

Other ingredients

Oil — 4 tbsp (for shallow frying)

Breadcrumbs (for coating tikki)

Method

Cornflour slurry:

1. In a bowl add cornflour, water, salt and pepper to form a slurry. Mix well.

Beetroot cutlet:

1. In a mixing bowl add grated beetroot, boiled and mashed potato, breadcrumbs, rice flour, red chili powder, salt, chaat masala powder, black salt and lime juice.

2. Mix everything well together to form a stiff dough.

3. Apply water on palms. This will prevent the dough from sticking and help in forming tikkis easily.

4. Make cutlets from the dough.

5. Dip it in cornflour slurry and coat well with breadcrumbs.

Shallow-fry cutlet:

Heat oil in a frying pan. Place cutlets and cook on all sides on a medium-low flame till golden brown.

A good homemade dal is like tasting heaven on a bright sunny day! (Photo: screengrab/dinedelicious website) A good homemade dal is like tasting heaven on a bright sunny day! (Photo: screengrab/dinedelicious website)

Bhutte ki dal

Preparation time — 10 minutes

Cooking time — 10–15 minutes.

Ingredients



Corn fernels — ½ cup

Salt to taste

Green chili — 1

Turmeric powder — ½ tsp

Besan — 1.5 tbsp

Water — 4 cups

First Tempering –

Ghee — 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds — ½ tsp

Turmeric powder — ¼ tsp

Red chili powder – ¼ tsp

Slit green chili — 1

Clove — 1

Hing

Corn Puree

Salt to taste

Sugar — ½ tsp

Lime juice — 1 tsp

Second Tempering –

Ghee — 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds — ¼ tsp

Red chili powder — ½ tsp

Whole red chili — 1

Step-by-step recipe of green moong dal

Corn puree –

1. In a mixer grinder add corn kernels, salt, turmeric powder, green chili, besan and water.

2. Make a fine puree and set aside.

First tempering –

1. Heat ghee in a kadai. Splutter cumin seeds.

2. To it add slit green chili, asafoetida, turmeric powder and red chili powder.

3. Next, add corn puree and give it a good mix.

4. Adjust water as per the required consistency. Give it a good boil.

5. Keep stirring continuously.

6. Add salt and sugar and mix well.

7. If required, add more water (considering it will thicken with time).

Second tempering –

1. Heat ghee in a tempering kadai. Splutter cumin seeds.

2. Switch off the flame, add red chili powder and whole red chili. Make sure the spices do not burn.

3. Just before serving, prepare and add the second tempering.

4. Finish it with lime juice and mix well. Serve hot.