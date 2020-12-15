Enjoy a hearty meal with this easy vegetable lasagna recipe

Would you like to try vegetable lasagna? (Photo: Pixabay)

Do you feel tired of eating the same thing every day and are looking for a change? If the answer to that question is a ‘yes’, then you are in for a lovely treat tonight. So, how about vegetable lasagna? It’s rich and cheesy with a variety of vegetables and yummy sauces — and we bet you won’t be able to get enough of it.

If the thought of it is already making you want to gorge on it, then look no further! Check out the recipe by The Cooking Foodie, a Youtube channel.

Ingredients:

For the bechamel sauce:

6 tbsp – Butter

¼ tsp – Pepper

¼ tsp – Nutmeg

85 g – All-purpose flour

720 ml – Warm milk

60 g – Parmesan cheese

¼ tsp – Salt

For vegetable mixture

2-3 tbsp – Olive oil

1 – Onion, chopped

140 g – Mushrooms, chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh basil leaves

3 – Chopped garlic cloves

1 – Diced carrot

2 – Chopped zucchini

140 g – Spinach

1 tsp – oregano

1000 g – Tomato sauce (can be store-bought or homemade)

Lasagna noodles

90 g – Each mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Steps

*Heat up a flat pan and add 5-6 tablespoons of olive oil. Fry the chopped onion and garlic cloves until they turn slightly golden brown and then add chopped zucchini and carrot. Cook until tender.

*Then, as per the measurements, add chopped mushrooms and spinach and cook nicely. Finally, add the tomato sauce. Stir nicely and add salt, pepper, and oregano as per your taste, along with basil leaves. Remove the pan from heat.

*Heat up a fresh pan and add 6 tablespoons of butter. Once it has melted, add the flour and whisk until you have a smooth paste. To this, add 3 cups of milk and keep whisking. Add salt, pepper, and nutmeg and parmesan cheese and mix until all combine well and the cheese melts.

*Now take the chopped vegetables and spread a thin layer in a rectangle shape on the pan. Then add the lasagna sheets and again spread the vegetable mixture. Do it until you have as many layers as you’d like. Also, don’t forget to also add a thin layer of bechamel sauce and sprinkle mozzarella cheese on it. Finally, bake at 180-degree celsius for 40 minutes.

*Allow it to cool down and then serve it by cutting little square pieces. Enjoy!

