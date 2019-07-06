Vegan Yum Som-O or Khao Neow Mamuang: Which Thai recipe would you like to try?

Its the weekend — perfect time to indulge in some delicious food. So don the chef’s hat and get ready to impress your friends and family with some Thai flavours this week.

These recipes from Foodhall are fuss-free and are sure to bring a smile to your face!

Khao Neow Mamuang (Thai Sticky Rice with Mango)

Time: 40 minutes | Serves: 4

Ingredients:

500g – Sticky rice

500ml – Coconut cream

100g – Sugar

1 tsp – Salt

2 – Ripe yellow mango

For the Coconut Cream Topping:

200ml – Coconut cream

1/2 tsp – Salt

1tsp – Toasted sesame seeds

Method:

*Wash the sticky rice 8-10 times to remove excess starch. Soak it for 1 hour.

*Using a bamboo steamer or rice cooker, steam the rice for 15-20 minutes, or until cooked.

*Add coconut cream, salt and sugar to a double boiler. Keep stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Once the cream comes to a boil, take off the flame immediately.

*In a big bowl, place the sticky rice and slowly pour the sweet coconut cream over it.

*Gently mix to incorporate for a glossy and grainy pudding texture. Transfer to a serving plate.

*For the creamy topping, heat coconut cream and salt. Take off the heat just before one boil.

*Peel and dice the mangoes and place over the sticky riced. Drizzle coconut cream and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.

Thai Vegan Curry

Time: 30 minutes | Serves: 2-4

Ingredients:

4tbsp – Coconut oil

2-3 – Garlic cloves

2tbsp – Thai green curry paste

250g – Button mushrooms

200g – Firm tofu

2cups – Coconut milk

Soy sauce (a dash)

Sweet basil leaves (handful)

Fresh green chilli (optional)

1tsp – Sugar

Salt (to taste)

Method:

*Cut tofu into bite size pieces, and clean and cut the mushrooms into halves or quarters.

*Crush the garlic and slice the green chillies.

*Heat the oil in a deep pot. Add the crushed garlic and fry till it turns light golden. Add the curry paste.

*Fry it on a low flame till the raw smell disappears. Then add the quartered mushrooms and fry for 2-3 minutes.

*Add a pinch of salt and let the mushrooms cook. Add coconut milk and season with salt, sugar and soy sauce.

*Add the tofu and let it simmer for a couple of minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning.

*Make sure not to boil the curry. Turn off the heat and sprinkle with fresh basil leaves.

*Serve over hot rice or noodles.

Vegan Yum Som-O (Thai Grapefruit Salad)

Cook Time: 15 minutes | Serves: 4

Ingredients:

250g – Grapefruit, flesh and pith removed

1 – Cucumber, cut into sticks

1 – Carrot, peeled and cut into sticks

1/2 cup – Onion, sliced and golden fried

2tbsp – Garlic, sliced and golden fried

2tbsp – Peanuts, crushed

4tbsp – Toasted desiccated coconut

2tsp – Thai red chilli; minced

1tsp – Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Mint leaves, to garnish

For the dressing:

1tsp – Thai red chilli, minced

1/2- Onion, finely minced

1 – Garlic clove, minced

2tbsp – Palm sugar

2tbsp – Lime juice

2tbsp – Tamarind pulp

1tbsp – Virgin coconut oil

Method:

*To make the dressing, add onion, red chilli and garlic into a food processor. Blend to make a smooth paste.

*Put the paste into to a small saucepan, add palm sugar, lime juice and tamarind pulp. Simmer until the sugar has dissolved.

*In a large bowl, place grapefruit flesh, carrot and cucumber sticks. Gently, with your hands mix with Thai red chilli, peanuts, toasted desiccated coconut, half of the fried onion and garlic.

*Generously coat with dressing.

*Serve immediately, sprinkled with chopped fresh coriander, mint leaves, and rest of the fried onion and garlic.

Which recipe would you like to try this week?