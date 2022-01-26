This Republic Day, try these vegan tricolour dips

I have often seen people giving up their millet journey midway, thinking it’s not meant for them. Little do they understand that by adding a few interesting dips and playing with a few ingredients, they can make a boring millet meal interesting. If your health condition has compelled you to go gluten-free, it is your choice as to how you can make it fun.

You don’t have to rely on any processed sauces or commercial ingredients to make millets work for you. This Republic Day, make sure you use seasonal ingredients and churn out something interesting and tasty for your loved ones.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe of tricolour dips using all natural colours:

VEGAN BELL PEPPER DIP

Ingredients

· 1 cup – Steamed Corns

· 2 – Pickled Jalapeno

· 1 deseeded Red Bell Pepper

· 1 tsp – Tabasco

· Rock salt to taste

· 1 tbsp – Butter (or Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

· 1 tbsp – Vegan Curd

Method

Add all the above ingredients to a blender jar. Make a thick paste by adding 1 tbsp water at a time and blending until smooth.

CREAMY PEANUT DIP

Ingredients

· 1 cup – Roasted peanuts

· 1 tbsp – Vegan Curd

· 1 tsp – Roasted black sesame

· 1 tsp – freshly ground Black Pepper

Method

Add all the above ingredients to a blender jar. Make a creamy paste by blending them all together. Sprinkle some more sesame seeds while serving.

AMLA (INDIAN GOOSEBERRY) DIP

Ingredients

· ½ cup – Coriander leaves

· 2 tsp – Grated ginger, garlic

· ½ tsp – Asafoetida (heeng)

· 1 tsp – Yoghurt

· 2-3 – Green chillies

· 1 tsp – Cumin seeds (roasted)

· 3 Gooseberries (Amla)

· Black salt to taste

Method

Add all the above ingredients to a blender jar. Make a thick paste by adding 1 tbsp water at a time and blending until smooth.

Health benefits of peanuts, Indian gooseberry, sweet corn and bell pepper

Peanuts are a good source of healthy fats, protein and fibre, which provide nutritional benefits and make one feel fuller for longer. They also contain plenty of potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and vitamin B.

Indian gooseberry (amla) is an excellent source of vitamin C, and it helps boost your immunity, metabolism and prevents viral and bacterial ailments, including cold and cough. Its nutritional profile also comes with a range of polyphenols known to fight against the development of cancer cells.

For those trying to lose weight, sweet corn may prove to be a good bet, because of its relatively lesser starch content. It’s an extremely nutrient-dense veggie. In addition to essential fibres and proteins, sweet corns are packed with vitamins A, C and some vital antioxidants, too.

Bell peppers are full of great health benefits. They are packed with vitamins and low in calories. They are an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. Red bell peppers also contain a healthy dose of fibre, folate and iron.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach at Crazy Kadchi, and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups)

