Vegan besan laddoo recipe: Enjoy it in no time with these six ingredients

Who doesn’t love besan laddoo? The melt-in-the-mouth laddoo tastes divine and is a great way to end the day on a sweet note! But, since they are made using sugar, ghee and other heavy oils, make sure you eat them in moderation else you will start feeling heavy and bloated.

So if you are in the mood for this Indian sweet, you are in for a surprise. As not only do we have a special recipe for you, but one with a vegan twist!

Check recipe is from Youtube channel — Vegan bell.

Ingredients

1 cup – Coconut oil

2 cups – Gram flour

1 cup – Castor sugar

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

2 tbsp – Cashew nuts

2 tbsp – Almonds

Steps

*In a non-stick pan, add 1 cup coconut oil and heat it a bit. To it, add 2 cups gram flour and keep mixing until the flour soaks the oil.

*Now add ½ tsp turmeric powder to the mixture and keep mixing until it looks like a paste.

*Transfer the mixture into a bowl and allow it to cool down. Then add 2 tbsp cardamom powder and 3 tbsp each of finely chopped cashew nuts and almonds.

*Finally, add 1 cup castor or powdered sugar, mix well and make small balls.

*Your laddoos are ready! Enjoy by garnishing them with some leftover chopped almonds or cashew nuts, as per your choice.

