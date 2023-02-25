Whip up this vegan, sugar-free kesar pista smoothie for a quick and healthy breakfast

What could be better than starting your day with a high-protein breakfast? Today, we bring to you a recipe that is not only high in protein but is also free from sugar and dairy, making it perfect for those who are cutting down on sugar and/or are lactose intolerant. Chef Meghna Kamdar of Meghna’s Food Magic fame shared an easy and quick recipe for the smoothie that, according to her, will keep you full for a couple of hours.
“So here it is the first ever vegan and sugar Kesar Pista smoothie. One full mug of smoothie will keep you full for a couple of hours. And it has no sugar, no dairy – so it really sits lightly in the stomach,” she wrote, alongside the recipe on her Instagram page.
Ingredients
*3 tsp oats
*1 seedless date
*A few strands of saffron
*2 cardamom
*1 banana (frozen)
*10-12 pistachio
*1 tsp chia seeds
*Few ice cubes
Method
*In a mixer, take water-soaked oats
*Now add a seedless date
*Next goes a few strings of Saffron (soaked in a few drops of warm water)
*Add powder of green cardamom
*Add banana
*Add pistachio
*Now, add some ice cubes
*Churn all the ingredients
*Add tsp soaked chia seeds
*Mix everything
Transfer the smoothie to a glass full of ice cubes and enjoy!
