Whip up this vegan, sugar-free kesar pista smoothie for a quick and healthy breakfast

What could be better than starting your day with a high-protein breakfast? Today, we bring to you a recipe that is not only high in protein but is also free from sugar and dairy, making it perfect for those who are cutting down on sugar and/or are lactose intolerant. Chef Meghna Kamdar of Meghna’s Food Magic fame shared an easy and quick recipe for the smoothie that, according to her, will keep you full for a couple of hours.

“So here it is the first ever vegan and sugar Kesar Pista smoothie. One full mug of smoothie will keep you full for a couple of hours. And it has no sugar, no dairy – so it really sits lightly in the stomach,” she wrote, alongside the recipe on her Instagram page.

Ingredients

*3 tsp oats

*1 seedless date

*A few strands of saffron

*2 cardamom

*1 banana (frozen)

*10-12 pistachio

*1 tsp chia seeds

*Few ice cubes

Method

*In a mixer, take water-soaked oats

*Now add a seedless date

*Next goes a few strings of Saffron (soaked in a few drops of warm water)

*Add powder of green cardamom

*Add banana

*Add pistachio

*Now, add some ice cubes

*Churn all the ingredients

*Add tsp soaked chia seeds

*Mix everything

Transfer the smoothie to a glass full of ice cubes and enjoy!

