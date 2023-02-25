scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

Whip up this vegan, sugar-free kesar pista smoothie for a quick and healthy breakfast

"So, here it is the first ever vegan and sugar Kesar Pista smoothie. One full mug of smoothie will keep you full for a couple of hours," wrote Chef Meghna Kamdar

RecipeHigh in protein, Kesar Pista smoothie is quick and easy to prepare. (Photo: Freepik/Representative)

What could be better than starting your day with a high-protein breakfast? Today, we bring to you a recipe that is not only high in protein but is also free from sugar and dairy, making it perfect for those who are cutting down on sugar and/or are lactose intolerant. Chef Meghna Kamdar of Meghna’s Food Magic fame shared an easy and quick recipe for the smoothie that, according to her, will keep you full for a couple of hours.

Also Read |Three expert-approved ways to preserve an open bottle of wine

“So here it is the first ever vegan and sugar Kesar Pista smoothie. One full mug of smoothie will keep you full for a couple of hours. And it has no sugar, no dairy – so it really sits lightly in the stomach,” she wrote, alongside the recipe on her Instagram page.

Ingredients

*3 tsp oats
*1 seedless date
*A few strands of saffron
*2 cardamom
*1 banana (frozen)
*10-12 pistachio
*1 tsp chia seeds
*Few ice cubes

 

Also Read |This ‘fat loss’ snack can be prepared with ‘just 1 spoon of ghee’

Method

*In a mixer, take water-soaked oats
*Now add a seedless date
*Next goes a few strings of Saffron (soaked in a few drops of warm water)
*Add powder of green cardamom
*Add banana
*Add pistachio
*Now, add some ice cubes
*Churn all the ingredients
*Add tsp soaked chia seeds
*Mix everything

Transfer the smoothie to a glass full of ice cubes and enjoy!

Also Read
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish cooks mouthwatering dishes; see pics
recipes, summer cooler recipe, new summer recipes, coolers to try, chilled drinks recipes, summer scorching heat recipes, chocolate shake recipe, crunchy frappe recipe, how to make chocolate shake, Strawberry Blast recipe, classic lemonade recipe, indianexpress.com recipes, indianexpress, indianexpress, indianexpressonline, summer drinks, basic cooking,
Try out these easy-to-make refreshing summer coolers
Jamie Oliver’s budget-friendly vegan Shepherd’s Pie
Try Jamie Oliver’s vegan shepherd’s pie for dinner today
Mutton Undhiyu in Vadodara

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 10:20 IST
Next Story

Day 2 of Congress plenary: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to address leaders today

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

maanvi gagroo wedding
Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun tie the knot in dreamy ceremony; see pics from their wedding festivities
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close