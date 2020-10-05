Vegan recipe: You must try these 3-ingredient coconut cookies today

Would you like to try some coconut cookies? (Photo: Pixabay)

If you are someone who loves coconut, we are sure this healthy recipe will chase away your Monday blues. The joy of having a jar full of delicious coconut cookies to munch on while you work is unparalleled. If you agree with that statement, then look no further and check out this recipe for vegan coconut cookies which requires only three simple ingredients.

Ingredients

2 cups – Rolled oats

2 cups – Shredded coconut

2 – Ripe bananas

Steps

*In a mixer, add 2 cups each of rolled oats and shredded coconut and blend into a fine, bread crumbs-like consistency.

*Once done, add 2 ripe bananas to the crumbly mixture. Bananas add a natural sweetness to the cookies. If you have a small blender, mash them before adding.

*Blend nicely until you get a thick white paste with granulated bits.

*Now, take a spoonful of the mixture and place it on a parchment sheet placed on a baking tray. Repeat the process depending on the number of cookies you want.

*Bake it in the oven for 20 minutes at 160 degrees celsius. However, if you don’t want them too chewy but rather crunchy, bake it at the same temperature for 30 minutes. You can also add chocolate chips for a hint of chocolaty flavour.

Enjoy it with milk or honey drizzled on it!

