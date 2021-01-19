scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

Vegan restaurant in France wins Michelin star

It is "the first vegan restaurant in France to win a star"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 2:10:21 pm
vegan food, vegan restaurant in France, animal-free food, Michelin star, plant-based food, indian express newsIn addition to the classic star, the restaurant also won a green star, which was introduced by Michelin last year, so as to reward establishments with a "strong record for ethical practices". (Representational image/Pixabay)

Around the world, plant-based foods and diets are being recognised now more than ever — especially in the last few years, when the focus has shifted towards a more healthy lifestyle and food choice. A vegan restaurant in France has recently won a Michelin star for serving only animal-free products, The Guardian reports.

According to the outlet, it is the first time that Michelin star has been awarded to such an establishment in France. The restaurant — ONA (Origine Non Animale) — is being run by one Claire Vallee in the city of Ares, near Bordeaux. It was launched in 2016 by means of crowdfunding from supporters and a loan from a green bank.

Vallee was quoted as telling AFP that she received a call from the Guide Michelin informing her of its decision. “It felt like I got hit by a train.” A spokesperson for Guide Michelin told the agency that ONA is “the first vegan restaurant in France to win a star”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Per The Guardian report, in addition to the classic star, Vallee’s restaurant also won a green star, which was introduced by Michelin last year, so as to reward establishments with a “strong record for ethical practices”.

ALSO READ |The Back Burner: Kutchi Dabeli, the quintessential Gujarati street snack

The restaurant offered seven dishes on its gourmet menu before it had to close because of Covid-19 restrictions in the country. Vallee’s personal favourite combinations include pine, boletus mushroom and sake, or celery, tonka, and amber ale.

But, the journey was not easy. When Vallee had approached traditional French banks for loan, she was told: “the outlook for veganism and plant-based food was too uncertain”. Looking back, she holds no grudges for she feels “everybody does their job”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Saadat Hasan Manto: Remembering the author on his death anniversary

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement