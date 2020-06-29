Summer cooler: Try this healthy chocolate shake to quench your thirst

Would you like to try this refreshing chocolate milk shake? (Photo: Getty) Would you like to try this refreshing chocolate milk shake? (Photo: Getty)

With temperatures rising and making it unbearable, all we long for now is a chilled drink to beat the heat. So what better than a thick chocolate milkshake to do that. And if your demand is similar to ours, you are at the right place.

Try this healthy chocolate milkshake today. It is not only tasty, but also healthy and a great option for vegans.

Ingredients

2 – Frozen bananas

3 – Dates

1 tbsp – Grounded flax seed

2 tbsp – Cocoa powder

1 cup – Almond milk

Steps

*Chop frozen bananas and de-seed the dates.

*Add them to a blender along with a grounded flaxseed (for a healthy dose of omega 3 fatty acids) and cocoa powder.

*Lastly, add almond milk and blend it for a 2 minutes. You can also add a few pieces of dark chocolate for that extra chocolaty flavour.

Transfer it to a glass and enjoy!

Would you like to try it?

