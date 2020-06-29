Summer cooler: Try this healthy chocolate shake to quench your thirst

With temperatures rising and making it unbearable, all we long for now is a chilled drink to beat the heat. So what better than a thick chocolate milkshake to do that. And if your demand is similar to ours, you are at the right place.
Try this healthy chocolate milkshake today. It is not only tasty, but also healthy and a great option for vegans.
@plantyou
Chocolate or Vanilla? 🤪 #milkshake #veganrecipe #vegan #smoothie #plantbased #healthyrecipe #healthydessert #healthychoices
Ingredients
- 2 – Frozen bananas
- 3 – Dates
- 1 tbsp – Grounded flax seed
- 2 tbsp – Cocoa powder
- 1 cup – Almond milk
Steps
*Chop frozen bananas and de-seed the dates.
*Add them to a blender along with a grounded flaxseed (for a healthy dose of omega 3 fatty acids) and cocoa powder.
*Lastly, add almond milk and blend it for a 2 minutes. You can also add a few pieces of dark chocolate for that extra chocolaty flavour.
Transfer it to a glass and enjoy!
Here are other vegan recipes you can try
You don’t have to bake these vegan fudge brownies; check out the recipe here
These gluten-free, vegan cookies are perfect for midnight munching
Try these easy gluten-free nutrient breakfast bombs today; here’s the recipe
Try Yami Gautam’s gluten-free cinnamon/ginger cookies; here’s the recipe
Rakul Preet Singh cooks yummy vegan pesto pasta; try the recipe
Would you like to try it?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.