Vegan recipe: Enjoy these healthy protein bars after an intense workout

Protein bars are best consumed before and after a workout as they give the body its dosage of nutrients, and also makes you feel fuller for longer, in turn keeping unwanted hunger pangs at bay. So how about making these healthy wonders at home itself? If you are all game, try these homemade vegan protein bars which do not require any fancy ingredients.
Ingredients
- Dates
- Peanut butter
- Almond milk
- Grounded flax seeds
- Oats
- Chocolate chips (optional)
- Protein powder (optional)
Steps
*De-seed the dates and add them to the grinder along with 2 tbsp peanut butter, ½ cup almond milk and 1 cup oats.
*Grind once and add 1 heaped tbsp protein powder, 1 tbsp grounded flax seeds (for binding) and some chocolate chips.
*Grind again until it becomes a thick paste. Now spread the paste on a flat square tin and freeze it for 4-5 hours. Take it out and cut into square or rectangular pieces and enjoy them after a workout or even as a quick breakfast option.
Note: Make sure you create them in small batches and consume within 4 days.
