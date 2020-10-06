scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Hathras case

Treat yourself to this vegan kulfi today

If you would like to have some vegan desserts, this recipe is definitely worth a try

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 6, 2020 4:40:47 pm
vegan kulfi, vegan sweets, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, sanjeev kapoor recipes, vegan dessertMake this interesting recipe today! (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For vegans with a sweet tooth, finding suitable dessert options could be a tricky affair. So how about making one at home and treating yourself to it today? Here’s a simple kulfi, the vegan way, that is sure to become your favourite once you try it! And the best part is that it is super easy to make whenever you crave a sweet.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared this recipe on Instagram; take a look:

Here’s what he said: “Dessert is mostly referred to a final sweet course that concludes a meal, but those with a serious sweet tooth will agree that anytime is dessert time. The array of ingredients that you can use to prepare these decadent delights gives you plenty of room for innovation and variety”.

Prep time: 10-15 hours
Cook time: 0-5 minutes
Serves: Four

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

¼ cup – Cashewnuts
8-10 – Seedless dates
2 tbsp – Steel-cut oats
2-3 – Green cardamom seeds
1 cup – Thick coconut milk

ALSO READ | Dessert recipe: This no-bake vegan cake requires just 3 ingredients

Method

*Soak cashew nuts in water for three-four hours and then drain.
*Also soak dates in water (in another bowl) for 30 minutes and drain.
*Blend oats and green cardamom seeds into a fine powder.
*Transfer the soaked cashew nuts and dates in another blender jar and blend.
*Add the oats-green cardamom powder and coconut milk to it and blend till smooth and thick.
*Pour the mixture into kulfi moulds, screw on the lids and refrigerate for one hour. Further, keep them in the freezer to set for 7-8 hours or till set.
*De-mould and serve immediately.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya wedding anniversary: 7 pictures of the couple looking lovely

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 06: Latest News

Advertisement