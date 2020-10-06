Treat yourself to this vegan kulfi today

Make this interesting recipe today! (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For vegans with a sweet tooth, finding suitable dessert options could be a tricky affair. So how about making one at home and treating yourself to it today? Here’s a simple kulfi, the vegan way, that is sure to become your favourite once you try it! And the best part is that it is super easy to make whenever you crave a sweet.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared this recipe on Instagram; take a look:

Here’s what he said: “Dessert is mostly referred to a final sweet course that concludes a meal, but those with a serious sweet tooth will agree that anytime is dessert time. The array of ingredients that you can use to prepare these decadent delights gives you plenty of room for innovation and variety”.

Prep time: 10-15 hours

Cook time: 0-5 minutes

Serves: Four

Ingredients

¼ cup – Cashewnuts

8-10 – Seedless dates

2 tbsp – Steel-cut oats

2-3 – Green cardamom seeds

1 cup – Thick coconut milk

Method

*Soak cashew nuts in water for three-four hours and then drain.

*Also soak dates in water (in another bowl) for 30 minutes and drain.

*Blend oats and green cardamom seeds into a fine powder.

*Transfer the soaked cashew nuts and dates in another blender jar and blend.

*Add the oats-green cardamom powder and coconut milk to it and blend till smooth and thick.

*Pour the mixture into kulfi moulds, screw on the lids and refrigerate for one hour. Further, keep them in the freezer to set for 7-8 hours or till set.

*De-mould and serve immediately.

