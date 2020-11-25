Make vegan gulab jamuns with just four simple ingredients

Winters are here, and so the time to relish piping hot gulab jamuns! However, if you have vowed to eat clean and healthy and miss gorging on your favourite sweets, we are here to solve that very problem with a special recipe that does not compromise on the taste. Enjoy vegan gulab jamuns which can be made in no time.
Check out the recipe by Youtube channel MaddyKoko below.
Ingredients
- 4 – Bread slices
- Coconut milk, as needed
- ½ cup – Sugar
- 1 cup – Water
- Canola oil, for deep frying
Steps
*In a thick-based pan, boil sugar and water on low flame until the sugar dissolves and the mixture becomes slightly thicker and sticky.
*Now turn off the flame and allow it to cool down. Until then, remove the brown edges of the bread slices and cut into small pieces.
*Gradually add coconut milk and knead into a dough. Make tiny little balls, as per the size you want.
*Clean your hands and mould them again so as to give them a smooth texture. Now add canola oil and deep fry the balls until they turn slightly dark brown.
*Heat up the sugar syrup again and dip the fried balls into it. Keep it aside for 2 hours or enjoy them once they have cooled down.
Here are other vegan recipes you can try
You don’t have to bake these vegan fudge brownies; check out the recipe here
These gluten-free, vegan cookies are perfect for midnight munching
Try these easy gluten-free nutrient breakfast bombs today; here’s the recipe
Try Yami Gautam’s gluten-free cinnamon/ginger cookies; here’s the recipe
Rakul Preet Singh cooks yummy vegan pesto pasta; try the recipe
Would you like to try them?
For more lifestyle news, follow us at: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.