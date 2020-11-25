Make vegan gulab jamuns with just four simple ingredients

Count on this desi sweet dish to cheer you up. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Winters are here, and so the time to relish piping hot gulab jamuns! However, if you have vowed to eat clean and healthy and miss gorging on your favourite sweets, we are here to solve that very problem with a special recipe that does not compromise on the taste. Enjoy vegan gulab jamuns which can be made in no time.

Check out the recipe by Youtube channel MaddyKoko below.

Ingredients

4 – Bread slices

Coconut milk, as needed

½ cup – Sugar

1 cup – Water

Canola oil, for deep frying

Steps

*In a thick-based pan, boil sugar and water on low flame until the sugar dissolves and the mixture becomes slightly thicker and sticky.

*Now turn off the flame and allow it to cool down. Until then, remove the brown edges of the bread slices and cut into small pieces.

*Gradually add coconut milk and knead into a dough. Make tiny little balls, as per the size you want.

*Clean your hands and mould them again so as to give them a smooth texture. Now add canola oil and deep fry the balls until they turn slightly dark brown.

*Heat up the sugar syrup again and dip the fried balls into it. Keep it aside for 2 hours or enjoy them once they have cooled down.

Would you like to try them?

