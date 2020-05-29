These vegan fudge brownies don’t need baking; check out the recipe here

They make for a delicious treat! (Photo: Getty) They make for a delicious treat! (Photo: Getty)

If you are looking for a sweet quick-fix this weekend, then you are in the right place. These naturally sweetened, melt-in-your-mouth brownies are perfect for those who are health-conscious as they are packed with protein and fibre. Enriched with antioxidants from dates and the decadent flavour of chocolate, we are sure you are going to love this. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down to check out the recipe by Spice Bangla, a YouTube channel.

Ingredients

1 cup – Roughly chopped dark chocolate

1 cup – Cashew nuts

1 cup – Almonds

1/2 cup – Coconut milk

1/2 cup – Deseeded dates

1/2 cup – Cocoa powder

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

Salt to taste

Steps

*In a bowl, pour 1 cup of cashew nuts and soak them in boiling water for at least an hour. Meanwhile, soak the de-seeded dates in boiling water for an hour too.

*Finely chop the almonds using a chopper and to it add ½ cup of cocoa powder and salt according to your taste. Crush these ingredients into a fine powder and then add the soaked cashew nuts along with the de-seeded dates to the chopper.

*Once all of the dry fruits and dates have been ground into a fine powder-like consistency, add a teaspoon of vanilla essence and mix it well.

*Take a cake pan and brush it with butter and line it with a baking paper or butter paper. Add the thick paste and flatten it with a spatula. Refrigerate it for an hour.

*On medium heat, place a pan and add ½ cup of coconut milk and heat until it starts simmering. Next, take 1 cup of roughly chopped dark chocolate and add the simmering coconut milk to it. Mix it for 5 minutes until the chocolate melts and mixes with the coconut milk. Here’s your ganache ready!

*Spread this ganache evenly on the brownies and then refrigerate it again for at least 30 minutes. Unmould the pan and cut them into square pieces or the shape you desire.

Enjoy these gluten-free brownies with no dairy!

