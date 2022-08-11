Add more sweetness to your day with vegan flourless brownie

Sweet food can be irresistibly hard to avoid, for some. But, it must be noted that consuming too many sweets can be harmful to health. So, what if you can satiate your sweet tooth without compromising your health?

Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, took to Instagram to share an easy and delicious recipe for a brownie. “Consider your mood lifted with this vegan flourless brownie. Let us end the weekend on a sweet note with a very delicious and super quick recipe,” she captioned the post.

Ingredients

*Three-fourth cup peanut butter (180 ml)

*Half cup maple syrup (120-180ml)

*Three teaspoon chia seeds

*Two teaspoon vanilla extract

*Half cacao powder (120 ml)

*Half teaspoon of baking powder

*Half cup almond milk (120 ml)

*Half cup dark chocolate chips

Recipe

*Combine the chia seeds with half a cup of water. Let it sit for five to 10 minutes (mixing in between) until thickened.

* Mix peanut butter, maple syrup, chia seed mixture, and vanilla extract together.

* Add the cacao powder, baking powder, and almond milk and stir until combined.

* Fold in the chocolate chips.

* Pour into a baking dish lined with parchment paper. Bake at 180 Celsius degrees (350 in Fahrenheit) for about 15 minutes. Enjoy!

