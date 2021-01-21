Enjoy crispy vegan dosa for breakfast today (recipe inside)

For a lot of us, South Indian cuisine is synonymous with comfort food. Whether it is piping hot vadas and sambar or crispy dosas and super-soft idlis, we can never say no to them. So why not begin the day with a favourite recipe, but as we always like it — with a twist!

Today, we have a special recipe for vegan dosa which requires some easily available ingredients. Don’t forget to bookmark the recipe, it will always satiate those south Indian food cravings.

Ingredients

3 cups – White rice

1 tsp – Olive oil/per dosa

½ cup – Split chana dal

¾ cup – Split moong dal

4 tsp – Methi seeds (fenugreek seeds)

Steps

*In a big glass bowl, add white rice, split chana, moong dal, and mix it. Once mixed, rinse it several times to get rid of any dirt.

*Then add filtered water, enough to soak the mix, and let it sit for 5 hours.

*Now, transfer only the rice and chana mix to a blender. But don’t waste the water, use it to blendi it into a thick running paste. Once blended, transfer it to a bowl and keep it in the fridge. Make sure you use this batter within 3 days. But every time you take it out, add about ¼ glass of water to make it slightly thin.

*Now place a flat non-stick pan on a low-medium flame and once it heats up, spritz some cold water on the pan and instantly clean it dry with a cloth.

*This allows the surface of the pan to cool down. Now pour the batter and spread it out in a circular fashion. Add a few drops of olive oil and let it cook until slightly golden. Flip and repeat the procedure. Your crispy dosa is ready!

You can also count on these easy tips to make the perfect crispy dosa: click here.

