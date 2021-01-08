Vegan dessert recipe: Make no-sugar kulfi, malai peda this weekend; recipe inside

Craving sweets this winter? How about we tell you that you can make healthy sweets without any hassle? If you are already thinking about what to make, chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kulfi and malai peda recipes are just the ones you need to try.

These easy recipes by the celebrity chef are made of cashew and dates, and some other common ingredients easily available at home. Besides, they are sugar and gluten-free and can be whipped up quickly without any fuss. Check out the recipes:

Vegan kulfi

Ingredients

¼ cup – Cashew nuts

Water as required

8-10 – Seedless dates

2 tbsp – Steel-cut oats

2-3 – Green cardamom

1 cup – Coconut milk

Methods

* Take cashew in a bowl and soak it in water. Let it rest for three to four hours.

* Take seedless dates in a bowl and soak in water for about 30 mins.

*In a mixer, blend together oats and cardamom to form a fine powder. Take it out.

*Now put the soaked cashew and dates in the mixer and grind to form a paste. Once ready, add the oats powder and coconut milk to the mixer and blend again till smooth.

* Now pour the mixture into a kulfi mould. Refrigerate for an hour and freeze for seven to eight hours.

Vegan malai peda

Ingredients

1 cup – Cashew nuts

4 tbsp – Dried dates powder

3 tbsp – Desiccated coconut

½ tsp – Green cardamom powder

A pinch – Rock salt

30 gms – Tofu

3 tbsp – dates paste

Method

*In a mixer, add cashew nuts and grind to a fine powder. Empty in a bowl.

* To this, add dates powder, desiccated coconut, green cardamom powder, and some rock salt. Mix all the ingredients well. Now crush and add the tofu, followed by dates paste. Mix the ingredients with your hands to form a dough-like paste.

*Take a portion of the paste and roll it with your palms to form a peda. Garnish with a blanched pista. Repeat with the rest of the paste to make more pedas.

