End your day on a refreshing note with this vegan buttermilk (recipe inside)

Mondays are always hectic. But worry not, we have the perfect recipe for you to end your day with. And if you are specifically looking for vegan recipes that you can easily whip up at home, you are at the right place.

Here’s a simple recipe shared by yoga trainer Neelam Mangat all the way from Kerala which will spice up your taste buds.

“Coconut milk is a favourite down south because it’s available in abundance and is very cooling in nature. Great to combat the extreme heat and humidity! This yummy buttermilk is actually a great vegan alternative as it uses coconut milk instead of cow milk and is very healthy as it contains curry leaves, chillies, ginger and cardamom,” she said, as she shared the recipe for ‘Raw Mango Coconut Buttermilk’.

Here’s how you can make it

Ingredients

Curry leaves

Green chillies

Cardamom

Ginger

Grated coconut/coconut milk

Raw mango

Method

*Mix curry leaves, green chillies, cardamom, ginger, raw mango, and grated coconut together.

*Add to a blender with adequate water. Blend well.

*Then pour the mixture into a muslin cloth.

*Squeeze well to extract juices.

*Your delicious raw mango coconut buttermilk is ready to serve.

Mangat added how the drink is a “perfect summer drink: “It’s high in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins,” she said.

