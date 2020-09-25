Vegan breakfast recipe: These healthy crepes need just 4 ingredients

Would you like crepes for breakfast? (Photo: Pixabay)

If you love a good breakfast, we are sure you love crepes too. If you find yourself nodding at that, look no further and check out this easy recipe for making crepes that are not only healthy but vegan too. Also, if you didn’t know what crepes are but would like to try, allow us to tell you. Crepes are nothing but really thin pancakes. Want to try them? Read on.

Ingredients

*A cup of all-purpose flour

*Flaxseed

*Coconut oil

*A cup of soy milk

Steps

*Take a bowl and prepare your flax egg mixture by soaking 1 tbsp flaxseed in 3 tbsp water for 10 minutes.

*Until then, sift 1 cup all-purpose flour into a bowl and add 1 cup soy milk to it. Mix well and add the flax egg mixture to this and whisk again.

*Now place a pan on low-medium flame and add a tablespoon of coconut oil. To this, add one ladle of the prepared batter. Cook until the mixture is dry and keep flipping until both sides are brown. Serve it with a scoop of Nutella or chocolate ganache or even maple syrup. If you are a fan of cinnamon, you can also add cinnamon powder and sugar.

Here are other vegan recipes you can try

You don’t have to bake these vegan fudge brownies; check out the recipe here

These gluten-free, vegan cookies are perfect for midnight munching

Try these easy gluten-free nutrient breakfast bombs today; here’s the recipe

Try Yami Gautam’s gluten-free cinnamon/ginger cookies; here’s the recipe

Rakul Preet Singh cooks yummy vegan pesto pasta; try the recipe

Would you like to try them?

For more lifestyle news, follow us at: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd