Vegan breakfast recipe: These healthy crepes need just 4 ingredients

If you love a good breakfast, we are sure you love crepes too. If you find yourself nodding at that, look no further and check out this easy recipe for making crepes that are not only healthy but vegan too. Also, if you didn’t know what crepes are but would like to try, allow us to tell you. Crepes are nothing but really thin pancakes. Want to try them? Read on.
Ingredients
*A cup of all-purpose flour
*Flaxseed
*Coconut oil
*A cup of soy milk
Steps
*Take a bowl and prepare your flax egg mixture by soaking 1 tbsp flaxseed in 3 tbsp water for 10 minutes.
*Until then, sift 1 cup all-purpose flour into a bowl and add 1 cup soy milk to it. Mix well and add the flax egg mixture to this and whisk again.
*Now place a pan on low-medium flame and add a tablespoon of coconut oil. To this, add one ladle of the prepared batter. Cook until the mixture is dry and keep flipping until both sides are brown. Serve it with a scoop of Nutella or chocolate ganache or even maple syrup. If you are a fan of cinnamon, you can also add cinnamon powder and sugar.
