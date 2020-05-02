Spice up a boring weekend with this easy Veg Manchow Soup recipe

Make veg manchow soup (representative image, source: getty images) Make veg manchow soup (representative image, source: getty images)

Bored of eating the same kind of food during the lockdown? Take out some time and plan a special meal for the weekend to lift your mood. And if you are wondering what to cook, you can try preparing vegetarian Manchow Soup, by following this easy recipe that popular chef Kunal Kapur recently posted on his Instagram page.

Here’s how you can make it:

Ingredients

1 Onion, chopped

2 Mushrooms, chopped

1 cup – Boiled noodles

1 tbsp + 1 tbsp – Corn starch

2 tbsp – Oil

2 tbsp – Ginger, chopped

2 tbsp -Garlic, chopped

2 tbsp – Beans, chopped

2 tbsp – Carrots, chopped

2 tbsp – Cabbage, chopped

4 tbsp – Soya sauce

1/2 tbsp – Vinegar

1 tsp – Chilli sauce

1 tbsp – Tomato ketchup

1 tbsp – Salt

1/2 tbsp – Pepper

2 cups – Water

Coriander leaves (a few)

Spring onions, chopped

Method

*Add corn starch to the bowl of boiled noodles and mix well to form a coating. Then fry the noodles in oil.

*In a fresh pan, heat oil. Add ginger, garlic and onion and saute.

*Add beans, carrots, mushrooms and cabbage, and stir for one minute.

*Add soya sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce and tomato ketchup. Add salt and pepper, and stir.

*Now pour water in the pan and stir again.

*In a bowl, put 1 tbsp of corn starch and a little water and mix. Add the mixture to the pan and stir.

*Now add some coriander leaves and spring onions and stir as the soup becomes thick.

*Empty the soup into a bowl and add the noodles to it and serve.

Watch the video:

How about relishing some Manchow Soup this weekend?

