How about this easy korma recipe for lunch today?

Who doesn’t like a flavourful start to their week? And if you have been bored of your regular roti, sabzi and dal recipes, it is time to take a nutritious break with this delicious and easy vegetarian recipe which can be enjoyed with paratha, roti and even rice. So all set to try?
Here’s the recipe of veg korma from chef Meghna Kamdar of Meghna’s Food Magic. “Here it is the super flavourful veg korma recipe made from all available ingredients at home… enjoy,” she said.
And looking at the delectable fare, we think it is time to dive deep into the recipe.
View this post on Instagram
Veg Korma Here it is the super flavorful veg korma recipe made from all available ingredients at home…. enjoy. Ingredients : Oil 2 pcs cardamom(elaichi) 2 cinnamon sticks(dalchini) 2 cloves(laung) black pepper(kali mirch) fennel seeds(saunf)/cumin seeds(jeera) finely chopped onions 3-4 pcs finely chopped garlic finely chopped ginger 1/2 tsp turmeric powder 1 tsp coriander powder 6-7 pcs cashews(chopped) poppy seeds(khus khus – optional) Some finely chopped tomatoes 2 pcs green chillies Some finely chopped coconut(fresh/dry – remove brown skin) curry leaves(optional) finely chopped french beans finely chopped carrots Salt finely chopped small brinjals finely chopped cabbage finely chopped tofu(shallow fried in oil) finely chopped capsicum Method : Heat up the pan add 1-2 tsp oil.(ghee-optional) Add 2 pcs of elaichi Add 2 cinnamon sticks Add 2 cloves Add some black pepper Add some fennel seeds(saunf- gives amazing fragrance)/cumin seeds Add some finely chopped onions and add some salt over it. Add 3-4 pcs finely chopped garlic Add some finely chopped ginger(cook it on medium to high flame) Add 1/2 tsp turmeric powder Add 1 tsp coriander powder Add 6-7 pcs cashews(chopped) Add some poppy seeds(khus khus – optional) Add some finely chopped tomatoes Add 2 pcs green chillies Now turn off the stove Add some finely chopped coconut(fresh/dry – remove brown skin)and mix it well. Let the mixture rest for a while And then grind it in the mixer jar. Heat up the pan pour 1tsp oil in it Add some curry leaves(optional) Add some finely chopped french beans Add some finely chopped carrots Add some salt as per taste and mix it Add some finely chopped small brinjals Add some finely chopped cabbage Add some finely chopped tofu(shallow fried in oil) (You can add any vegetables of your choice) Cover the lead and cook it for 6-7 mins Add some finely chopped capsicum Add the mixture(masala) and mix it well Add 1/2 cup water and keep mixing Cover the lead for 5 mins And then your Super Tasty Veg Korma is Tadahhh!!! Love M #ChefMeghna #VegKorma #PunjabiSabjee #indianFood #NewIdeas #Recipe #RecipeShare #Cooking #IndianFoodBloggers #FoodBlog #IndianFood #MumbaiEats #MumbaiFood
Ingredients
Oil
2 – Cardamom
2 – Cinnamon sticks
2 – Cloves
Few no – Black pepper
1tsp – Fennel seeds(saunf)/cumin seeds
1 – Finely chopped onions
3-4 – Finely chopped garlic
1 inch – Finely chopped ginger
½ tsp – Turmeric powder
1 tsp – Coriander powder
6-7 – Cashews (chopped)
1 tsp – Poppy seeds(khus khus – optional)
Some finely chopped tomatoes
2 – Green chillies
Some finely chopped coconut (fresh/dry – remove brown skin)
Curry leaves (optional)
Finely chopped french beans
Finely chopped carrots
Salt
Finely chopped small brinjals
Finely chopped cabbage
Finely chopped tofu(shallow fried in oil)
Finely chopped capsicum
Method
*Heat up the pan add 1-2 tsp oil.
*Add cardamom, cinnamon sticks, cloves, some black pepper, and fennel seeds.
*Add some finely chopped onions and salt. Add 3-4 pcs finely chopped garlic.
*Add finely chopped ginger (cook on medium to high flame).
*Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, 6-7 cashews (chopped), khus khus, finely chopped tomatoes and green chillies.
*Now turn off the stove.
*Then add some finely chopped coconut and mix well.
*Let the mixture rest for a while.
*Grind it in the mixer jar.
*Heat up the pan again and pour one tsp of oil in it. Add some curry leaves (optional), finely chopped french beans, carrots, add salt, as per taste and mix.
*Add chopped small brinjals, cabbage, add tofu (shallow fried in oil).
*Cover the lid and cook it for 6-7 minutes. Then add finely chopped capsicum.
*Add the prepared masala and mix well.
*Add ½ cup water and keep mixing.
*Cover the lid for five minutes.
*Enjoy the dish.
ALSO READ | Five vegan sources of calcium you must know about
Pro tips
*Saunf or fennel seeds is a must because it gives “amazing fragrance”, said Kamdar.
*You can add any vegetables of your choice.
*Instead of tofu, you can also add potato and paneer.
How do you make korma?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.