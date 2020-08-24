How about this easy korma recipe for lunch today?

Time for a lovely and filling lunch recipe today. (Source: Meghna's Food Magic/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Who doesn’t like a flavourful start to their week? And if you have been bored of your regular roti, sabzi and dal recipes, it is time to take a nutritious break with this delicious and easy vegetarian recipe which can be enjoyed with paratha, roti and even rice. So all set to try?

Here’s the recipe of veg korma from chef Meghna Kamdar of Meghna’s Food Magic. “Here it is the super flavourful veg korma recipe made from all available ingredients at home… enjoy,” she said.

And looking at the delectable fare, we think it is time to dive deep into the recipe.

Ingredients

Oil

2 – Cardamom

2 – Cinnamon sticks

2 – Cloves

Few no – Black pepper

1tsp – Fennel seeds(saunf)/cumin seeds

1 – Finely chopped onions

3-4 – Finely chopped garlic

1 inch – Finely chopped ginger

½ tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

6-7 – Cashews (chopped)

1 tsp – Poppy seeds(khus khus – optional)

Some finely chopped tomatoes

2 – Green chillies

Some finely chopped coconut (fresh/dry – remove brown skin)

Curry leaves (optional)

Finely chopped french beans

Finely chopped carrots

Salt

Finely chopped small brinjals

Finely chopped cabbage

Finely chopped tofu(shallow fried in oil)

Finely chopped capsicum

Method

*Heat up the pan add 1-2 tsp oil.

*Add cardamom, cinnamon sticks, cloves, some black pepper, and fennel seeds.

*Add some finely chopped onions and salt. Add 3-4 pcs finely chopped garlic.

*Add finely chopped ginger (cook on medium to high flame).

*Add turmeric powder, coriander powder, 6-7 cashews (chopped), khus khus, finely chopped tomatoes and green chillies.

*Now turn off the stove.

*Then add some finely chopped coconut and mix well.

*Let the mixture rest for a while.

*Grind it in the mixer jar.

*Heat up the pan again and pour one tsp of oil in it. Add some curry leaves (optional), finely chopped french beans, carrots, add salt, as per taste and mix.

*Add chopped small brinjals, cabbage, add tofu (shallow fried in oil).

*Cover the lid and cook it for 6-7 minutes. Then add finely chopped capsicum.

*Add the prepared masala and mix well.

*Add ½ cup water and keep mixing.

*Cover the lid for five minutes.

*Enjoy the dish.

ALSO READ | Five vegan sources of calcium you must know about

Pro tips

*Saunf or fennel seeds is a must because it gives “amazing fragrance”, said Kamdar.

*You can add any vegetables of your choice.

*Instead of tofu, you can also add potato and paneer.

How do you make korma?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd