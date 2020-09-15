Have leftover khichdi? Turn it into chatpata veg kebabs (recipe inside)

Make this interesting recipe today! (Source: Kunal Kapur/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Made with dals and rice, or even daliya, khichdi is light on the stomach and is extremely nutritious and healthy. Which is why it is often the first of many go-to recipes in most Indian kitchens. However, if you have some leftover khichdi from the previous night and don’t want to have it for lunch the next day, you are in for a delicious surprise. Here’s a lip-smacking recipe that will turn your khichdi into the perfect tea time snack.

Here’s the recipe shared by chef Kunal Kapur.

Take a look.

Here’s what he said; “Khichdi can be made very interesting, especially if you have saved some from the last night. Here is a quick recipe that makes the leftover khichdi into a veg kebab.”

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients

2 cups – Khichdi (thick)

1 – Green chilly, chopped

1 tbsp – Coriander, chopped

2 tbsp – Bread crumbs

1½ tbsp – Potatoes, boiled and mashed

2 tbsp – Onion, chopped

½ tbsp – Ginger, chopped

2 tbsp – Cheese, grated

Salt, to taste

Bread crumbs for coating

Oil – for deep frying

ALSO READ | From wheat khakra to poha laddoo: Simple recipes to satiate your hunger pangs

Method

*In a bowl, mix all the ingredients except bread crumbs and oil.

*Shape it into small bite-size balls. Roll each of them in dried bread crumbs. Lightly pat and roll so that the crumbs are evenly coated.

*Refrigerate them for at least 30 minutes.

*Heat oil and deep fry them till golden brown. Remove and serve hot.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd