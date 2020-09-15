scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Top news

Have leftover khichdi? Turn it into chatpata veg kebabs (recipe inside)

Confused what to do with last night's leftover khichdi? Make it into a flavoursome kebab just like chef Kunal Kapur

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2020 2:10:53 pm
khichdi kebab, veg kebab recipe, easy snacks, leftover khichdi recipes, leftover recipes, kunal kapur recipes, easy recipes, easy snack recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,Make this interesting recipe today! (Source: Kunal Kapur/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Made with dals and rice, or even daliya, khichdi is light on the stomach and is extremely nutritious and healthy. Which is why it is often the first of many go-to recipes in most Indian kitchens. However, if you have some leftover khichdi from the previous night and don’t want to have it for lunch the next day, you are in for a delicious surprise. Here’s a lip-smacking recipe that will turn your khichdi into the perfect tea time snack.

Brand Wagon Conclave

Here’s the recipe shared by chef Kunal Kapur.

Take a look.

Here’s what he said; “Khichdi can be made very interesting, especially if you have saved some from the last night. Here is a quick recipe that makes the leftover khichdi into a veg kebab.”

Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients

2 cups – Khichdi (thick)
1 – Green chilly, chopped
1 tbsp – Coriander, chopped
2 tbsp – Bread crumbs
1½ tbsp – Potatoes, boiled and mashed
2 tbsp – Onion, chopped
½ tbsp – Ginger, chopped
2 tbsp – Cheese, grated
Salt, to taste
Bread crumbs for coating
Oil – for deep frying

ALSO READ | From wheat khakra to poha laddoo: Simple recipes to satiate your hunger pangs

Method

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*In a bowl, mix all the ingredients except bread crumbs and oil.
*Shape it into small bite-size balls. Roll each of them in dried bread crumbs. Lightly pat and roll so that the crumbs are evenly coated.
*Refrigerate them for at least 30 minutes.
*Heat oil and deep fry them till golden brown. Remove and serve hot.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Quarantine cooking: 12 celebs who donned the chef’s hat and whipped up culinary delights

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement