Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal: A look at the couple’s wedding menu

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, at The Mansion House in Alibaug.

While the wedding was an intimate affair, guests were treated to a grand food spread. According to weddingsutra.com, catering was done by The Mansion House as well as InterContinental Marine Drive, a luxury boutique hotel in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WeddingSutra.com (@weddingsutra)

The lavish menu on Day 1 included open barbeque with live grills, fresh pizzas from an Italian kitchen run by an Italian chef, pasta a la carte, and burrata bar. Along with this was a cold salad and mezze bar counter. The Mansion House, known for its exquisite variety of local cuisine, also curated a special coastal food experience menu with freshly caught seafood and regional specials.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in an intimate wedding in Alibaug. (Source: APH Images) Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in an intimate wedding in Alibaug. (Source: APH Images)

For Sangeet, guests enjoyed Asian starters followed by an elaborate sit-down Indian and Asian dinner.

On the final day of the wedding, the lunch comprised Mexican fiesta with an ex-pat chef cooking dishes on the spot. Apart from this, guests were also offered Middle Eastern delicacies with mezze and shawarma.

While the attendees had to follow a no-photography policy, Varun and Natasha later stepped out for the paparazzi. The bride and groom made for an elegant couple in ivory white sherwani and lehenga respectively.

Varun also shared some pictures from his wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Life long love just became official.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Wedding planners Shaadi Squad also wrote on Instagram, “Couldn’t ask for a greater start to 2021! A celebration that was surreal, magical, and intimate, and one that was a quintessential Shaadi Squad wedding!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaadi Squad (@shaadisquad)

Congratulations, Varun and Natasha!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle