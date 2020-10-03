Miss Varanasi? Make the city’s popular chaat at home this weekend

Make this interesting recipe today! (Source: Archana's Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Do you like to experiment with different street foods? One of the favourites with many is chaat, a combination of vegetables, spices and condiments along with sweet and tart chutneys that makes for a lip-smacking, umami-inducing combination. While you may not have gotten a chance yet to enjoy street foods in a long time owing to the pandemic restrictions, nevertheless, you can replicate the flavours at home with some easy recipes. Just like the local street flavours of Delhi, Benaras or Varanasi’s street food is also popular. One such popular street food is ‘Banarasi Tamatar Chaat’. So, what are you waiting for? Go for this recipe that we came across Archanas’s Kitchen page on Instagram.

Ingredients

1tbsp – Sunflower oil

1 no – Onion, finely chopped

2 no – Potato, boiled and mashed

4 no – Tomatoes, finely chopped

1 inch – Ginger, finely chopped

1 no – Green chilli, finely chopped

2tsp – Pav bhaji masala

1tsp – Garam masala powder

1tsp – Cumin powder (Jeera)

1tsp – Red chilli powder

1tsp – Chaat masala powder

1/2teaspoon – Black salt

Salt, to taste

1tsp – Lemon juice

1/2 cup – Namak para, to garnish

1/2 cup – Sev, to garnish

1/4 cup – Coriander leaves, to garnish

Method

*In a wok, heat oil on medium flame, add the onion, green chilli and ginger and saute for three to four minutes until the onions turn transparent.

*Once the onions are nice and soft, add the chopped tomatoes and give it a mix.

*Cover and continue to cook for about five minutes, until the tomatoes have softened and are completely mushy.

*Now that the onion-tomato mix has come together, add the mashed potatoes and mix it well until the mixture comes together.

*Season the onion-tomato-potato mixture with the dry masala – pav bhaji masala, garam masala, cumin powder, red chilli powder, chaat masala, black salt and salt.

*Give the chaat a good stir and let it cook for another two minutes and turn off the heat.

*Add freshly squeezed lemon juice and garnish the chaat with namak para, sev and coriander leaves.

Mouth-watering, right?

