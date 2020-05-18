Make Vanilla ice cream with 3 ingredients; here’s how

Beat the heat this summer with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice-cream! (Photo: Getty) Beat the heat this summer with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice-cream! (Photo: Getty)

Nothing beats the classic vanilla ice cream flavour. And with temperatures rising, it also makes it one of the best ways to beat the heat. Whether it is with a drizzle of chocolate syrup or choco-chip cookies, vanilla ice cream always tastes divine. Did that just get you in the mood for some? Scroll down and check out this super easy recipe, which thankfully does not require an ice cream machine or even eggs!

Ingredients

1 cup – Condensed milk

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

2 cups – Heavy cream

Steps

*Begin with chilling an airtight container in the refrigerator.

*Until then, in a bowl pour two cups of heavy cream. Beat with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form; this will take you about 7-10 minutes.

*The consistency of the cream should be fluffy and lightweight. Add a cup of condensed milk to it along with a teaspoon of vanilla essence. Mix until well combined.

*Pour the mixture into the airtight container which was left to chill and cover tit with a cellophane sheet.

*Keep it in the freezer for a good 6 hours or overnight. Whenever you take it out remove the cellophane sheet and dip the ice-cream scooper into warm water to easily take out the scoop.

*Take out a scoop and drizzle some chocolate sauce or serve it with choco-chip cookies.

*Dive in and enjoy!

You sure are going to try this recipe.

