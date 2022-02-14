This Valentine’s Day, impress your special someone with these mouth-watering ‘Chocolate Strawberries’

Valentine’s Day is finally here, and like all other celebrations the day is rather incomplete without a hint of sweetness!

Celebrated on February 14 every year in honour of St. Valentine, this particular day is especially popular amongst people in love as they try to make their significant others happy with romantic gestures. Flowers, confectionary, sweet treats are sought after gifts as people scramble to make last-minute plans.

As such, would you also like to impress your special someone with an easy, homemade dessert? If you are nodding in affirmation, Chef Meghna Kamdar’s chocolate-dipped strawberries are the perfect choice. The sweet and fresh notes of the berries coupled with chocolate’s nuttiness make for a delightful treat.

So, what are waiting for? Scroll down to know the special recipe for chocolate covered strawberries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna’s Food Magic (@meghnasfoodmagic)

“Valentine’s Chocolate Strawberries.. can’t think of a better way to express love to your loved ones.. and best part it’s so easy to make with just 3 ingredients- strawberries, dark chocolate and white chocolate,” she said.

Method

– Melt dark chocolate compound.

– Dip a few strawberries into dark chocolate and keep aside on a butter paper. Make sure you leave a little red part of the strawberries visible.

– Now melt white chocolate compound and dip a few strawberries in it. Keep aside on butter paper. Make sure you leave a little red part of the strawberries visible.

– Keep in the freezer for 5 minutes.

– Drizzle melted chocolate on the strawberries in a contrasting pattern so that they look aesthetic. Since the strawberries are cold, the chocolate will set immediately.

– You may sprinkle some gold dust on the strawberries. (optional)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!