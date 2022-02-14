Guilt-free Valentine’s Day recipe: Try these kodo millet love bites

Millets can never be boring if you know how to use them. This Valentine’s Day, here is a super-easy recipe that will tell you that anything and everything can be made with millets. With just a few ingredients, right improvisation and a bit of love, these wonder grains can rustle up magic. It involves kodo millet.

I assembled four ingredients and asked my students to guess what I was going to prepare. They imagined creative recipes like a pie, strawberry crumble or even a strawberry pudding with kodo millet. But, this recipe is quicker. It took me 5 minutes to prepare and plate this dish, and I got a 10/10 from my daughter; it made my Valentine’s Day special.

Please note that you can replace kodo millet with any of the positive grains. Read more for the step-by-step recipe and refer to the video.

KODO MILLET LOVE BITES

Ingredients:

· ½ cup kodo millet

· 7-8 fresh strawberries

· ½ cup coconut sugar

· ¼ tsp nutmeg powder

Method:

1. Thoroughly wash and soak kodo millet for a good 6-8 hours.

2. Boil millet with 1.25 cups of water in an open vessel. Once the grains are tender, allow them to cool.

3. In a separate pan, add coconut sugar and roughly-chopped strawberry chunks. As the sugar starts to melt, press the entire mixture with a spatula or a potato masher till you get thick jam-like consistency.

4. Add boiled millet, followed by nutmeg powder. Mix it well till the mixture thickens.

5. Refer to the video shared and start plating the way you want.

6. Enjoy it fresh and hot. Consume the same day.

Tips:

You can improvise by choosing any positive grain suitable to your health condition. You can substitute coconut sugar with palm jaggery or regular organic jaggery powder. Nutmeg powder is optional and you can choose to skip it, or add cardamom powder instead. When strawberries are not in season, you can improvise with other seasonal fruits like mango, plum or even jamuns.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

