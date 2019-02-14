Valentine’s Day 2019: 3 delicious chocolate-based desserts to add a sweet touch to your celebrations

Valentine’s Day is here and what better way to celebrate love than indulging in some chocolate-based delicacies with your partner? While most people plan to have the perfect dinner or movie date, you can whip up a quick, easy and mouth-watering treat for your loved one and add a sweet note to your special day.

So this Valentine’s Day, choose Nutella Shahi Tukda or Melting Chocolate Ball, and celebrate love with your special one. And for those who are single, you too must treat yourself to these delicious sweets.

Nutella Choco Shahi Tukra

By Chef Nitish Mehta at Studio Xo Bar

Ingredients

4 slices – Bread

1/2 litre – Milk

1/3 cup – Sugar

Ghee / oil – For deep frying

2 tbsp – Chopped nuts

1 tsp – Corn flour

Saffron (a pinch)

2-3 drops – Rose essence

30g – Nutella chocolate

40g – Khoya

Method

* Boil milk. Soak saffron in 3 tbsp of warm milk and add to it.

*Add cornflour mixed in 2-3 tbsp of milk to it and let it simmer. This is called rabri. Add rose essence to it.

* Remove the brown sides of bread and cut diagonally. Fry the bread pieces till they are crisp and golden brown.

* Prepare a thick sugar syrup by boiling sugar with little water.

* Soak the bread pieces in the syrup just after you fry them and arrange them on a plate.

* Fry chopped nuts in ghee. Pour the nuts and rabri over the arranged bread pieces.

* Serve warm. But you can also enjoy it chilled.

Melting Chocolate Ball

By Chef Rajat Panwar at Brew Buddy

Ingredients

225g – Chocolate, chopped or in chips

220g – Brownies, prepared as desired

225g – Dark chocolate, chopped

1 scoop – Vanilla ice cream, for serving

240 ml – Heavy cream

1 – Chocolate ball mould or ornament

Method

*Melt chocolate in the microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring until smooth.

*Open the fillable ornament and coat the inside with a lightly oiled paper towel. Pour the melted chocolate into one of the halves. Close the ornament, rotating the ball so that the chocolate evenly coats the entire surface. Continue slowly rotating for 5 minutes. You may have to shake it a bit to get the chocolate to fill any holes. Place the ball in the freezer, then flip it after 2 minutes.

* Continue to flip it every few minutes, 2-3 more times. Freeze for 30 minutes.

*Carefully open the ornament and remove the ball. Work quickly and avoid touching the ball for too long with your warm hands.

* Dip or run a flat-bottomed bowl in boiling water, then dry the entire bowl. Invert the bowl onto a flat surface, then place one side of the frozen chocolate ball on the hot bowl.

*Twist back and forth with a gentle motion, making sure that you’re not applying too much pressure to the ball, as it is very fragile. Use a paper towel to help insulate the ball from your warm fingers. You may have to reheat and wipe off the bowl a few times as it will cool down a bit. Place the ball back in the freezer.

*On a large plate, stack the brownies on top of each other, then surround them with berries. Place a scoop of ice cream on top of the brownies, and slowly place the chocolate ball on top.

*Microwave dark chocolate with heavy cream in 20-second intervals until smooth and glossy.

*Pour the chocolate sauce over the ball in a circular motion. Enjoy.

Molten Nutella Cake

By Vaibhav Bharghava, Corporate Chef at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients

1 – Large egg

1 – Egg yolk

30g – Granulated white sugar

80g – Nutella spread

30g – All-purpose flour

Method

* Preheat oven to 425°F. In a stand mixer, add egg, egg yolk and sugar. Using whisk attachment, whisk on high speed until the egg mixture more than doubles in volume and thickens (about 3 minutes).

* Thoroughly grease the insides of two (4 oz) ramekins with butter. Make sure you don’t miss any spots, especially along the bottom of the ramekin, otherwise the cakes won’t pop out properly. Lightly flour the inside of the ramekins. Turn the ramekins upside down and hit a few times against the counter so that any excess flour falls out.

* Add Nutella to a large mixing bowl. Warm it in the microwave for approximately 30-50 seconds. Add egg mixture and flour. Using a spatula, gently fold egg and flour into the Nutella until the ingredients are mixed and the batter is smooth and uniform.

* Pour batter evenly into the two ramekins. Place ramekins on a baking sheet and place into the middle section of the oven (do not place too high or too low in the oven because it may lead to uneven cooking). Bake for approximately 11 minutes. Watch carefully. The top of the cakes should be just cooked but the middle of the cake not completely set.

* Let the cake cool in ramekins for about 3 minutes. Use a spatula and run around the edges of the cake to loosen the cake. Place your dessert plate, inverted, on top of ramekin. Pressing the plate on top of the ramekin (with gloves as the ramekin would still be quite hot), very carefully and quickly, turn over so that the plate is now at the

bottom and the ramekin is upside down.

* Gently tap the upside-down ramekin to ensure cake pops on to the plate. Lift the ramekin. Serve with fruit, ice cream or chocolate sauce.