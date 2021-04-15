Vadodara man offers ‘hygienic’ food to quarantined families; others who are providing COVID meals

In some states, people have come forward to provide healthy COVID meals to affected families. (representational image, file)

To help families suffering from COVID-19, some people have come forward to provide them with healthy meals.

A Vadodara man has started a service for door-step delivery of “hygienic lunch and dinner” during their quarantine period. “We are here with you in this Covid crisis. If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your doorstep, free of cost for entire quarantine period,” Shubhal Shah wrote Twitter. The service is restricted to Vadodara city only.

#Vadodara We are here with you in this Covid crisis. If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your door step, free of cost for entire quarantine period. We are not into any name, publicity or photographs. Please DM 🙏 — Shubhal Shah (@ShubhalShah) April 12, 2021

Several such initiatives have been taken in other states as well. Just My Roots, a company based in Gurgaon, has teamed up with a few kitchens across Delhi NCR to provide “hygienically prepared” and “less spicy” daily COVID meals for families who are under quarantine. The package includes meals for both lunch and dinner, comprising dal, sabzi, rice and roti, delivered at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm respectively. The cost of daily COVID meal starts at Rs 459 for one person.

With increase in #COVID19 infections, if you have any family that requires Food on daily basis, please ask them to reach out at +91 8384030811 or https://t.co/2DJBigM0zY for COVID MEALS. #JustMyRoots has signed up with few Kitchens in Delhi NCR to organise meals for people. (1/2) — Justmyroots (@Just_My_Roots) April 13, 2021

In Mumbai, Lions Club, ISKON and Indian Development Foundation have joined hands to start ‘Food for Hope’ to provide mid-day meals in Malvani, one of the “densest slum habitations” in the city. “Amidst all the challenges residents have been battling, COVID-10 outbreak has ravaged the place, destroyed livelihood and lives,” read the statement.

This is the need of the hour. We are offering mid day meals in Mumbai from Jan 4, 2021 to 150 people on a daily basis; From April 14, we are planning to scale this upto 300 people depending on the crisis on ground and our volunteer strength to drive this ‘Food For Hope’ program. pic.twitter.com/DO54jjIf50 — Rajan Nair (@rnair9636) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, non-profit socio-charitable trust Maheshwari Pragati Mandal has also started meal services for affected families in Mumbai. The meals will be provided to the families in Girgaon, Marine Drive and Andheri, in disposable containers. A single lunch and dinner package costs Rs 100 per person, reported Free Press Journal.

