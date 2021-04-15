scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Latest news

Vadodara man offers ‘hygienic’ food to quarantined families; others who are providing COVID meals

Some organisations have come up with initiatives to provide healthy lunch and dinner to COVID-19 patients

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 15, 2021 10:50:04 am
dal rice, healthy mealIn some states, people have come forward to provide healthy COVID meals to affected families. (representational image, file)

To help families suffering from COVID-19, some people have come forward to provide them with healthy meals.

A Vadodara man has started a service for door-step delivery of “hygienic lunch and dinner” during their quarantine period. “We are here with you in this Covid crisis. If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your doorstep, free of cost for entire quarantine period,” Shubhal Shah wrote Twitter. The service is restricted to Vadodara city only.

Several such initiatives have been taken in other states as well. Just My Roots, a company based in Gurgaon, has teamed up with a few kitchens across Delhi NCR to provide “hygienically prepared” and “less spicy” daily COVID meals for families who are under quarantine. The package includes meals for both lunch and dinner, comprising dal, sabzi, rice and roti, delivered at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm respectively. The cost of daily COVID meal starts at Rs 459 for one person.

Also Read |Coronavirus: Anti-viral foods to build immunity and keep diseases away

In Mumbai, Lions Club, ISKON and Indian Development Foundation have joined hands to start ‘Food for Hope’ to provide mid-day meals in Malvani, one of the “densest slum habitations” in the city. “Amidst all the challenges residents have been battling, COVID-10 outbreak has ravaged the place, destroyed livelihood and lives,” read the statement.

Also Read |Can you test COVID positive after getting vaccinated?

Meanwhile, non-profit socio-charitable trust Maheshwari Pragati Mandal has also started meal services for affected families in Mumbai. The meals will be provided to the families in Girgaon, Marine Drive and Andheri, in disposable containers. A single lunch and dinner package costs Rs 100 per person, reported Free Press Journal.

