For Vaani Kapoor, this French toast ‘was a treat for the eyes as much as the taste buds’

There is nothing that a good French toast cannot cure. From helping you kickstart your day on a delicious note to satiating your cravings, this egg-based preparation is a sure-shot winner. However, many people complain that it is loaded with calories. That’s exactly why Akshay Arora, a food entrepreneur and a fitness enthusiast, made a “special one” for actor Vaani Kapoor who, in turn, said that the homemade dish was a treat for the eyes as much as the taste buds.

“This was so good,” she wrote while re-sharing Akshay’s Instagram post that mentioned that the French Toast comprised of “egg yolk pastry, maple syrup, and cream with no dairy”.

Indianexpress.com caught up with Akshay, who has impressed the likes of Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, with this healthy and ‘neat’ treats such as truffle pizza.

Akshay said, “Vaani is very particular about what she eats and tracks her calories to the T. She prefers eating healthy, sweet breakfast. That’s where ‘Neat Meals’ turns a cheat meal into a calorie counted ‘neat French toast’.”

Sharing the ingredients list, Akshay mentioned, “The Neat French toast is made of house-made gluten-free jowar bread which gives it a very nutty tasty flavour. The filling of the toast is a banana vegan pastry cream. The French Toast is then dipped in an egg wash and baked in the oven.”

After baking, the French Toast is “dipped in our vegan pastry cream”. “It is garnished with freshly made nut butter, berries, and pumpkin seeds,” Akshay mentioned.

Why should you have eggs?

If you love a power-packed meal, eggs can be your go-to choice.

According to Dr Rohini Patil, founder and nutritionist at Nutracy Lifestyle, eggs are rich in all sorts of nutrients, many of which are lacking in the modern diet. In fact, a single egg contains:

– Vitamin A – 6 per cent

– Vitamin B5 – 7 per cent

– Vitamin B12 – 9 per cent

– Phosphorus – 9 per cent

– Vitamin B2 – 15 per cent

– Selenium – 22 per cent

So, while it is imperative to eat an egg every day, it is also important to take into account its preparation.

What to keep in mind when buying eggs?

Eggs need to be fresh.

Eggs should be stored in the fridge only. “If kept outside, it is best to avoid,” suggested chef Kunal Kapur in a post on Instagram.

