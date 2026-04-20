Using ashwagandha? After food regulator issues a ban on leaves, experts weigh in

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned the use of ashwagandha leaves and their extracts in supplements due to safety concerns flagged by the Union Ministry of Ayush.

According to its latest advisory, as per Schedule IV, which regulates food safety, only roots and their extracts are permitted for use in health supplements, nutraceuticals, and food for special dietary use, among other uses.

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“It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that certain manufacturers of these products are using ashwagandha leaves and their extract in their products. It is clarified that the use of ashwagandha leaves in crude or extract or any other form is not permitted under the said regulations,” the food regulator said.