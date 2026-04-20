Using ashwagandha? After food regulator issues a ban on leaves, experts weigh in

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has banned the use of ashwagandha leaves and their extracts in supplements due to safety concerns flagged by the Union Ministry of Ayush.
According to its latest advisory, as per Schedule IV, which regulates food safety, only roots and their extracts are permitted for use in health supplements, nutraceuticals, and food for special dietary use, among other uses.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that certain manufacturers of these products are using ashwagandha leaves and their extract in their products. It is clarified that the use of ashwagandha leaves in crude or extract or any other form is not permitted under the said regulations,” the food regulator said.
Ashwagandha, which has seen a global rise in popularity as an adaptogen, is commonly marketed as a natural supplement to boost strength and sexual wellness, particularly among men, and is available in various forms.
Consultant dietitian and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra mentioned that as an adaptogen, ashwagandha is said to help the body cope with stress and restore balance. “It has been used for centuries to support sleep, reduce anxiety, improve energy levels, and aid overall vitality. In classical practice, the root of the plant is the primary part used therapeutically, typically consumed as a powder, decoction, or standardised extract in capsules. Modern supplements also largely rely on root extracts, as these are better studied and considered safer when used in appropriate doses,” said Malhotra.
Ashwagandha leaves contain higher levels of reactive withanolides, particularly withaferin-A, that pose safety risks including liver toxicity, gastrointestinal distress, and potential neurotoxic effects, the advisory noted.
FSSAI has instructed state authorities to maintain “strict vigilance and initiate legal action against food business operators found using non-permitted plant parts”. It also directed companies to clearly specify the plant part used on product labels for greater transparency.
After the government advisory, we asked experts about the FSSAI ban on ashwagandha leaves.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said the ban is on a specific part of the plant that was never officially sanctioned for food use.
“The root, which is what traditional Ayurvedic practice has always used and what the robust body of modern research is built upon, remains completely permitted. Manufacturers have been directed to clearly declare the specific plant parts used in the product on its labelling, which is actually a win for consumers who deserve to know exactly what they are putting into their bodies,” Goyal said.
According to Goyal, risk assessments in literature reviews have shown association with effects on thyroid hormone levels and reports of thyroid toxicity, hypoglycaemic effects, and potential liver toxicity when ashwagandha is consumed in supplement form without adequate regulation.
“While much of this data pertains to high-dose, long-term use, the leaf extract has a different and less well-studied phytochemical profile than the root, and that gap in safety data is precisely what regulators are reacting to.”
For consumers currently using ashwagandha supplements, the immediate action point is simple: flip the bottle and read the label. If it specifies root extract, the supplement is within the permitted category.
“If it says leaf extract or does not specify the plant part at all, it is worth contacting the brand for clarification or switching to a product that is transparent about its sourcing.”
Malhotra said that this is “not a blanket statement” that ashwagandha is unsafe. “Rather, it is a plant-part-specific regulation. The root remains acceptable and aligned with traditional use, while the leaf is restricted for safety reasons.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.