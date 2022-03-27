Use up sourdough discard with this super quick sourdough pancake pizza

I often get queries on how to veganise certain recipes that call for some dairy additions like yogurt or commercially-made rising agents, etc. And while I share a lot of stuff about sourdough now, I further get queries on what exactly is sourdough.

Today, when a student of mine asked how to use up sourdough discard apart from fermenting rotis (Indian flatbreads), puris and luchis, I was tempted to do a trial which will not ask for too much of oil, ghee or sugar.

I would love to share the same recipe with my readers here. Do read for the step by step recipe of sourdough pancake pizza. It’s a minimal, no-fuss recipe, and if you are a sourdough baker, you can thank me later.

SOURDOUGH DISCARD PANCAKE PIZZA

Ingredients; makes one medium pizza size pancake

· 1 cup sourdough discard

· 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

· 1 tbsp sunflower seeds

· 2 tbsp jaggery drops (you can also use finely chopped jaggery chunks)

· Cold pressed coconut oil for pan frying

· Maple syrup on top

Method:

1. Make sure your sourdough discard is well fed and healthy. Please note, just in case the discard has gone too sour, you can add any millet flour to balance the consistency and sourness of the batter.

2. In discard, add seeds and jaggery.

3. Preheat a cast-iron skillet and grease it well with cold pressed coconut oil. You can even use A2 ghee or cold pressed sesame oil here.

4. Spread the batter and cook it covered on low flame.

5. Once it is cooked from one side, sprinkle some seeds as toppings and flip it carefully. Cook it from the other side on low flame.

6. With the help of a pizza cutter, slice it and serve it hot with a gentle drizzle of maple syrup on top.

7. You can improvise this recipe with loads of additions like grated coconut, cardamom powder, saffron, sesame seeds and even a slight addition of freshly ground black pepper will make it top notch.

8. Serve hot with love. Consume the same day.

Health benefits of sourdough discard

Sourdough discard has several health benefits, particularly for digestion. For example, sourdough is rich in vitamin B, omega-3 fatty acids and probiotics. People with gluten sensitivities can opt for sourdough breads and discard recipes.

Shalini Rajani is a Millet Coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-Free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.

