Use goodness of almonds, walnuts in food: Recipes by celebrity chefs Vicky Ratnani and Sabyasachi Gorai

Indulge in healthy yet nutritious delights with the goodness of almonds and walnuts, suggest experts. Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani suggests almond recipes:

Makhnee Masala Almonds

Ingredients:

60g – Almonds

Salt to taste

5ml- Olive oil

1½ tsp- Makhnee Gravy Masala (dry)

Method:

* Toss the almonds with the spices and olive oil, sea salt and toast it in a pan for 7 minutes in a moderate oven.

Rasam Spiked Almonds

Ingredients:

60g- Almonds

1tsp- Sea Salt

5ml- Olive oil

1tbsp- Coriander seeds

2- Dry red chilies

1tbsp- Toor (arhar) dal

1tbsp- Bengal gram (channa dal)

1tbsp- Black peppercorns

1tbsp- Cumin seeds (jeera)

Method:

* Toast the almonds with sea salt and olive oil. Set aside.

* In the same pan, dry roast the red chilli, channa dal and toor dal on medium flame until the dals are golden in colour.

* Transfer to a plate to cool.

* Roast the coriander seeds and pepper until fragrant. Add the jeera at the end, and roast it till it starts popping. Let all the ingredients cool completely.

* Powder them fine in a mixer, add it to the almonds and then store in an airtight container.

Celebrity Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, on behalf of California Walnuts, has curated walnut recipes:

Tropical mango, walnut and turmeric smoothie bowl

Ingredients:

Flesh from half a mango (reserving a few slices to garnish)

1 small piece of fresh turmeric

Half a banana

200ml- Coconut milk

Squeeze of lime juice (plus a little zest to garnish)

8- walnut halves

A handful of raspberries and blueberries

1- passion fruit

1tbsp- Coconut flakes

Method:

* Place the mango, turmeric, banana and coconut milk into a blender and blitz until smooth. Add lime juice to taste and blend again until combined.

* Pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with the reserved mango, berries, walnuts, passion fruit, lime zest and coconut flakes.

Walnut Mango Bowl

Ingredients:

300g- Flesh of a mango

800g- Natural, sugar-free yogurt

40ml- Milk

4- Ice cubes

1/4 tsp- Cardamom

60g- Walnuts

Method:

* Grind the mango together with half of walnuts, the yogurt, the milk, the ice cubes and the ground cardamom.

* If the mixture is too thick, add water or milk until the desired consistency is achieved.

* Pour the mango lassi into four bowls and decorate with the rest of the California walnuts (some of them grated) grated cocoa, sheets of mango and ground cardamom.

