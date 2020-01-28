Bored of upma? Take a break with this Maharashtrian treat

Try out this breakfast option if you are bored of your regular fare. (Photo: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram) Try out this breakfast option if you are bored of your regular fare. (Photo: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

Everyone is familiar with upma, the perfect breakfast recipe. But if you are bored of regular upma, which is made of dry-roasted semolina or coarse rice flour, give yourself a break with this healthy and easy-to-make ‘sanja’ recipe. As a breakfast or evening snack (made with semolina again), the Maharashtrian dish can be called a variation of upma that is not only rich in flavour, but is also full of nutrients.

As sanja is prepared using the aromatic flavours of ginger, mustard seeds, curry leaves and tomato with a wide-variety of fresh vegetables and garnished with lime, coriander and coconut flakes, it makes for a wholesome and nutritious dish.

If you want to make your mornings even more healthy, count on this recipe straight from chef Sanjeev Kapoor‘s kitchen.

“Easy, simple and wholesome, Sanja is the perfect breakfast recipe. And before you that this is actually upma, I must say yes, this is a version of this breakfast classic, but with a twist,” he said.

Revealing that onions and turmeric powder are the two ingredients that make it different from traditional upma, he shared the recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Semolina

2tbsp – Oil

1/2tsp – Mustard seeds

1/2tsp – Cumin seeds

1/4tsp – Asafoetida

2 no – Green chillies broken into small pieces

8-10 no – Curry leaves

2 no – Medium onions, finely chopped

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

Pinch of Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1/2tsp – Sugar

2tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Fresh coriander sprig for garnishing

Lemon wedge for garnishing

Method

*Heat a non-stick pan, add semolina and dry roast on medium heat till light golden brown. Transfer into a bowl and set aside.

*Heat oil in the same pan, add mustard seeds and allow them to splutter. Add cumin seeds, asafoetida, green chillies and curry leaves. Sauté till fragrant.

*Add onions and sauté till golden brown. Add turmeric powder, chilli powder, salt and sugar. Mix well.

*Add roasted semolina, mix well and cook for two minutes. Add two and a half cups of hot water, mix well. Cover and cook on low heat for five-six minutes or till the moisture is absorbed.

*Add coriander leaves and mix well.

*Serve hot garnished with a coriander sprig and lemon wedge.

Sanja can be made more flavoursome by adding a variety of vegetables. Also, the taste is enhanced when it is served hot with buttermilk, yogurt, a dash of lime, or pickle.

Lip-smacking, right? Go, try it out!

