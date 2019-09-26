Up in the Air

The latest dining experience in Noida requires more than a cast iron stomach. Flydining Noida, which opened earlier this month, lets diners eat at a table suspended from a crane — 160 feet above the ground. The “dining experience”, as partnering owner Namit Bharadwaj calls it, comprises a table and 24 chairs welded to a platform, which is then lifted into the air for 40 minutes, over the course of which diners are served a mocktail, snacks and dessert.

The place runs in five slots between 6 pm and 12 am at the moment. “We’re planning to open up slots in the afternoon, because we’ve had many requests, particularly from women who want to host kitty parties,” Bharadwaj said.

For a set-up like this, safety is paramount. Bharadwaj said that the entire structure, weighing 10 tonnes, has been built and certified in Germany, and there’s a daily safety check of the crane, which can lift upto 180 tonnes, and the platform to which the table and chairs are attached.

In the intervals between each 40-minute shift, the platform is cleaned and the equipment tested. Once customers are seated, their safety belts are checked three times. The staff, which wears safety harnesses, is also equipped with walkie talkies in case something goes wrong. According to the safety staff, the set-up does not get air-borne if the wind speed is more than 22km/hour, which is evaluated daily.

The experience doesn’t come cheap. Currently, the price per seat is Rs 2499 from Monday to Thursday, while on the weekends, it rises to Rs 3000. The most common queries from customers, after immediate concerns about safety, are whether or not children are allowed and whether it’s possible for a couple to book the whole table, looking for privacy on a romantic night out.

Chairs are designed to rotate sideways and incline backwards. A restaurant staffer manually rotates the table, and apart from the guests, there are two chefs and a photographer present on the dining table. All three are harnessed to the roof of the table, which allows movement across the narrow space. “I have never worked in such a set-up before. But it’s exciting. There is no feeling of fear and I feel safe,” said one of the chefs, who doubles up as a DJ and changes music in between serving food.

At that height, one can see high-rise buildings, the DND flyway and all of Sector 18. It’s a breathtaking view, which is a good thing because the food is, frankly, incidental to the experience. Diners were served what the website refers to as “progressive Asian cuisine”, which included Baked Roomali Paneer Pinwheel, Popeye’s on the Sky (a corn cup served on crisp-fried spinach), Charred Waterchestnut and Shiitake Cake, House-made Banana Bonda with heavenly rice (served with Malaysian yellow curry) and Bird’s Nest in the Air (crisp threads of Turkish pastry with white and dark chocolate). While the Paneer Pinwheel and rice with Malaysian yellow curry were flavoursome, the rest of the food was edible at best.

But this is one of those rare dining experiences which is not meant to be so much about the food, as about the adrenaline rush that comes with being perched so high up above the city with feet dangling in the air. A diner, Sakshi Jain, who was there with her family, said that apart from a twinge of anxiety when the platform became airborne, she enjoyed the experience. “After some time, you forget you were ever nervous, and the 40 minutes just fly by,” she said.

In the event of dizziness or sickness, the table can be lowered down to the ground in 30 seconds, said a security official. The experience was first tested in Bengaluru in August last year, but it has since shut down. The next preferred location, after Noida, is Gurgaon.

“There is no space in Delhi since the view is a crucial element of the dining experience. Gurgaon has a booming corporate set-up and there is place for innovation. Another restaurant is coming up in Hyderabad as well. The crane comes from Dubai while every other equipment is from Germany to ensure high quality,” said Bharadwaj.