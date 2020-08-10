Until you can travel again, these six food items promise to satiate your wanderlust

Dalgona coffee is a whipped version of regular coffee which took social media by storm. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Dalgona coffee is a whipped version of regular coffee which took social media by storm. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In lockdown, a lot many people turned to food and different food trends to keep busy and keep up with the world. Many also took part in these food challenge and activities because they wanted to satiate their travel-hungry soul. How so, you ask? Well, most of these food challenges have their roots in a foreign country, so we are indirectly introduced to a culture we know not much about. Many people saw it as fitting since they could not move out and visit any other country, because of travel restrictions.

Booking.com — a digital travel company — has hand-picked some of the finest delicacies that made it to our hearts and stomachs these past few months. It has also revealed that 80 per cent of Indian travellers have been motivated to visit a destination just to try and experience new food and cuisine. And whether you are an aspiring food traveller or just intrigued to discover the origins of the trending dishes you have been making at home, here’s an interesting list for you, for when it’s safe to travel again.

Dalgona coffee, Seogwipo, South Korea

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that this food, rather beverage trend, made quite a stir (pun intended) a few months ago. Dalgona coffee is a whipped version of regular coffee which took social media by storm. This viral trend is believed to have originated in South Korea. It is a special coffee made by whipping equal proportions of instant coffee powder, sugar and hot water, until it has become creamy, and then adding it to cold or hot milk, depending upon your taste and mood. For travellers wanting to try this coffee trend in its homeland, a trip to Jeju Island in South Korea is what they need. The island boasts of plenty of charming coffee shops, especially in the city of Seogwipo. More importantly, this scenic volcanic coastline will ensure the social media snaps look just as impressive as the Dalgona coffee.

Banana bread, Los Angeles, USA

Banana bread has long been a staple for many people, but recently, it became one of the most Googled isolation recipes. The much-loved dessert/sweet treat has even been championed by many celebrities including the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Alia Bhatt. If their social media posts left you salivating, then a visit to LA should be on your list. Featuring music-themed attractions and beautiful beaches, this vibrant city also encompasses some of the world’s most iconic landmarks. For foodies, LA is packed with some of the country’s finest selection of culinary delights, and travellers will find just about every type of cuisine, from Mexican, to vegan, to tempting cake shops to stock up on banana bread.

Sourdough bread, Dahab, Egypt

Baking breads has also become a global trend. Not only is it a great way to keep busy, but it can also be therapeutic and calming. Sourdough bread has become increasingly popular and its recipe allows several hours of rest-and-rise, plus it is delicious to taste. The first recorded civilization to have used sourdough is the ancient Egyptian one. The multicultural resort town of Dahab is not only a feast for the eyes, but also a feast for the senses, with food offerings spanning international cuisines, to delicious local food items. With white sandy beaches and idyllic turquoise blue sea, it is a secret paradise waiting to be discovered once it’s safe to travel again.

Tahini and chocolate cake, Thessaloniki, Greece

For people unable to eat gluten, Tahini and chocolate cake are great alternatives. This recipe is flourless, and can also be vegan-friendly when made with dark chocolate, plus most of the ingredients are probably already in your pantry or easy to find in a local shop. When travelling will be back on your agenda, a trip to Thessaloníki will be perfect to enjoy the finest selection of Greek cultural treats. This destination also has some of the most famous bakeries in all of Greece, where travellers will find many variations of Tahini cake as well other tasty traditional pastries such as Trigona Panoramatos (a triangular pastry filled with cream). This port city in northern Greece is admired for its exotic, varied cuisine, and it is a gateway to idyllic destinations such as the Halkidiki peninsula and the nearby islands of Thassos and Limnos.

Pizza, Naples, Italy

This dish is not really a trend, but has long been a popular cuisine. In the last few months, homemade pizzas have been on the menu, partly because it is a great activity for the entire family to engage in. For those dreaming of enjoying a real Italian pizza, a trip to Naples will be tempting and satisfying. Not only is it the birthplace of pizza, but the city is steeped in history and culture — with two royal palaces, three castles as well as ancient ruins. Visitors will have plenty to see, and taste in Naples.

Scones, Bath, UK

Enjoying an afternoon tea is as British as it gets, and it is an activity that is still popular for both tourists and locals. Being unable to go out and enjoy an afternoon tea with loved ones, bakers around the world created a home variation for scones – often the crème de la crème of an afternoon tea. For travellers wanting to drink a delicious home-made afternoon tea in the UK, a trip to the quaint city of Bath should be ideal. This city features stunning honey-coloured Georgian architecture, as well. There are many restaurants specialising in home-baked scones and sweet treats.

