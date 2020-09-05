Would you like to try a unique payasam that you may have never had before?

Blueberry payasam can be made easily. Here's how. (Source: Chef Suresh Pillai/Instagram)

From the innumerable traditional sweet tooth recipes, one of the most amazing ones is the lip-smacking kheer, also known as payasam among other names. While semolina, vermicelli and rice are some of the best-known ingredients to make a mouth-watering fare, have you ever thought of a fruit payasam? And to top it all, have you ever tasted a payasam made out of blueberries?

Here’s a simple recipe that chef Suresh Pillai suggested can make for a different yet special kind of payasam.

Take a look.

Blueberry Rabdi payasam recipe is here.

ALSO READ | A new study explains why women should include blueberry in their diet

Ingredients

400g – Blueberry fresh/frozen

30ml – Ghee

30g – Sugar

For Rabdi

1l- Milk

30g – Brown sugar

50g – Jaggery

Method

*In a non stick pan, saute blueberry with ghee and sugar, make a fine puree and cool it down and keep it aside.

For Rabdi

*In a large kadai, boil the milk on a low to medium flame till milk starts to form a layer of cream on top and reduce the yield by half. Keep on simmering the milk and collecting the cream layer on the sides and sticking it to the pan.

*Mix well and cool it down.

*In a non-stick pan, caramelise the sugar and add the jaggery syrup to the rabdi. Mix well.

*In a bowl, add blueberry puree and rabdi. Mix well and keep in the refrigerator and serve cold.

Would you try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd