Would you like to try a unique payasam that you may have never had before?

From the innumerable traditional sweet tooth recipes, one of the most amazing ones is the lip-smacking kheer, also known as payasam among other names. While semolina, vermicelli and rice are some of the best-known ingredients to make a mouth-watering fare, have you ever thought of a fruit payasam? And to top it all, have you ever tasted a payasam made out of blueberries?
Here’s a simple recipe that chef Suresh Pillai suggested can make for a different yet special kind of payasam.
Take a look.
Blueberry Rabdi payasam! Thank you @igfruits Blueberry fresh/ frozen – 400gm Ghee – 30ml Sugar -30gm In a non stick pan sauté blueberry with ghee and sugar, make a fine purée and cool it down and keep it aside. Rabdi Milk – 1ltr Brown sugar -30 gm (asper your taste) Jaggery -50 (make a Syrup) In a large Kadai boil the milk on a low to medium flame till milk starts form a layer of cream on top and reduce the yield by half. Keep on simmering the milk like this and collecting the cream layer on the sides and sticking it to the pan mix well and cool it down In a non stick pan caramelise the sugar and add the jaggery syrup and mix well and to the Rabdi In a bowl add blueberry purée and Rabdi mix well and keep it in the refrigerator and serve cold. ആരാണ് ഒരു മാറ്റം ആഗ്രഹിക്കാത്തത്..? ഒരു തണുത്ത റബ്ടി പായസം.. റബ്ടി തനിയെ കഴിക്കാൻ തന്നെ നല്ല സ്വാദാണ്, കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങൾക്ക് ചപ്പാത്തിക്കും, അപ്പത്തിനുമൊപ്പം കൊടുക്കാൻ വളരെ നല്ലതാണ്.. തണുത്ത് കുറുക്കിയ പാലിലേക്ക്, നെയ്യിൽ വരട്ടിയ അരച്ച ബ്ലൂബെറി പഴചാർ യോചിപ്പിച്ച് തണുപ്പിച്ച് ആസ്വദിക്കണം..! ഈ ഓണകാലത്ത് അല്ലങ്കിൽ ഇതുവരെ നിങ്ങൾ കഴിച്ച വ്യത്യസ്തമായ പായസമേതാണ് ? മുല്ലപ്പൂ, പച്ചമുളക്, വെളുത്തുള്ളി പായസം ഞാൻ കഴിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്!!
Blueberry Rabdi payasam recipe is here.
ALSO READ | A new study explains why women should include blueberry in their diet
Ingredients
400g – Blueberry fresh/frozen
30ml – Ghee
30g – Sugar
For Rabdi
1l- Milk
30g – Brown sugar
50g – Jaggery
Method
*In a non stick pan, saute blueberry with ghee and sugar, make a fine puree and cool it down and keep it aside.
For Rabdi
*In a large kadai, boil the milk on a low to medium flame till milk starts to form a layer of cream on top and reduce the yield by half. Keep on simmering the milk and collecting the cream layer on the sides and sticking it to the pan.
*Mix well and cool it down.
*In a non-stick pan, caramelise the sugar and add the jaggery syrup to the rabdi. Mix well.
*In a bowl, add blueberry puree and rabdi. Mix well and keep in the refrigerator and serve cold.
Would you try?
