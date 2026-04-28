Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ‘onion in pocket’ heatwave tip goes viral: Experts say it won’t prevent heatstroke, here’s what will

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently stirred up a debate on social media when he advised people to carry a raw onion in their pockets to protect against extreme heatwaves that are affecting major parts of the country. While speaking at an event in Chambal in the north-central region of the country, which is reeling under extreme temperatures, he said in Hindi, “I don’t use air conditioning in my car, nor do I sit in an air-conditioned environment. And when people ask me, even in the 51-degree heat of May and June, I say, ‘This is Chambal skin.’ And let me tell you something else: I look a little young, but my soul is very old. Keep an onion in your pocket. Nothing will happen to you.”

He continued, “And in today’s times, everyone is carrying boxes. The communication minister is carrying onions. These are old things. And as Ayurveda progresses, we shouldn’t forget these things.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To verify, we reached out to experts.

Heatstroke is a serious condition that can occur when the body is exposed to excessive heat for prolonged periods, especially when hydration is low.

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant in internal medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that there is “no scientific evidence that carrying a raw onion in your pocket can protect against heatwaves or prevent heat stroke”. “While some people believe this based on tradition, it doesn’t hold up medically. Heat stroke happens when the body’s temperature rises too high for it to cool down, usually from being in hot conditions for too long, not drinking enough water, or excessive physical activity in the heat. An onion won’t change this process,” said Dr Mule.

Stuti Ashok Gupta, an Ayurveda expert and co-founder of Amrutam, said that in Ayurveda, “onion is often considered supportive in summer because of its cooling and pitta-balancing nature, but these qualities are understood to work through eating and digestion, rather than through external use or symbolic practices alone”.

Stuti explained that in Ayurveda, summer is seen as a time when pitta dosha, associated with heat in the body, can rise, leading to tiredness, irritability, dizziness, and a feeling of overheating.

She asserted that while traditional beliefs around summer remedies have their place, it is “important to distinguish between symbolic practices and those supported through diet and daily routine”.

Story continues below this ad

What actually works is focusing on proven measures

During heatwaves, the focus should be on simple, consistent habits that help the body stay cool and balanced. Building awareness of hydration, seasonal food choices, and mindful lifestyle habits can go a long way toward supporting well-being during extreme heat.

Staying hydrated is critical; you should drink water regularly. “If you sweat a lot, oral rehydration solutions can help keep your electrolytes balanced. Avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, typically between 12 PM and 4 PM, greatly lowers your risk. Wearing loose, light-coloured, breathable clothing allows your body to release heat more effectively,” said Dr Mule.

It’s also important to notice early warning signs like dizziness, fatigue, nausea, headache, or confusion. “Don’t ignore these symptoms, as acting quickly can prevent a serious situation. In the end, preventing heat stroke depends on staying hydrated, limiting heat exposure, and addressing early symptoms right away,” said Dr Mule.

Can carrying an onion help? (Photo: Freepik) Can carrying an onion help? (Photo: Freepik)

Managing intense heat is often about supporting the body in simple, practical ways. Stuti mentioned that Ayurveda encourages staying well-hydrated with cooling drinks like buttermilk, coconut water, and traditional preparations such as ragi ambli. “Seasonal foods like cucumber, watermelon, ash gourd, leafy greens, and even onion as part of the diet, can help support the body during hot weather,” said Stuti.

Story continues below this ad

Lifestyle habits matter just as much. Avoiding harsh afternoon sun, wearing light and breathable clothing, resting when needed, and planning outdoor activity during cooler parts of the day can all help the body cope better with rising temperatures. “Ayurveda also recommends eating lighter meals in summer, as very heavy or spicy foods may increase the feeling of internal heat,” said Stuti.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.