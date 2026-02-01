Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on coconut promotion. Here are the fruit’s nutritional benefits

Coconut has gained massive popularity over the years, thanks to its many health benefits.

Written by: Vaibhavi Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 04:00 PM IST
coconutSitharam said that the governent will support high value crops such as coconut to diversify farm outputs, increase productivity, enhance farmers’ incomes, and create new employment opportunities (Images: Express Archive, Pexels)
In her Union Budget 2026 speech Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted high-value crops as a key part of India’s agricultural strategy, with coconut taking centre stage. The coastal fruit has gained massive popularity over the years, thanks to its many health benefits.

Sitharaman proposed a Coconut Promotion Scheme, which will be guided by the Coconut Development Board. The programme focuses on replacing old or unproductive coconut trees with high-yielding saplings and varieties, alongside measures to increase production and productivity. The scheme will comply with sustainable farming practices, value addition, and better market integration

At present, India is the world’s largest producer of coconuts, with about 30 million people depending on it for their livelihoods. With this push, experts said the coconut market could grow further, bringing economic and livelihood opportunities for the 10 million coconut farmers.

Nutritionists and health experts across the country are excited about the move.

“Coconut is called nature’s superfood because almost every part of this fruit offers powerful health benefits. From coconut water to coconut oil, flesh, and milk, coconut provides essential nutrients that support overall health in a natural way,”  Sakshi Singh, a dietitian (MSc Food and Nutrition), told indianexpress.com.

According to Singh, coconut is a complete package which nourishes the body, supports digestion, boosts energy, and strengthens immunity.

coconut Coconut is rich in healthy fats and medium-chain triglycerides (Image: Unsplash)
Here are some of the science-backed health benefits of coconut, as pointed out by Singh.

Healthy fats (medium-chain triglycerides): Coconut is rich in medium-chain triglycerides, easily digested and quickly converted into energy. These fats improve metabolism, support gut health, and provide sustained energy.

Coconut water: A natural electrolyte drink that aids hydration, digestion, and post-activity recovery, while supplying potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants for heart and muscle health.

Coconut flesh: High in dietary fibre, promoting better digestion, supporting gut health, and helping with weight management by keeping you fuller for longer.

Coconut oil: Contains natural antimicrobial properties, supporting immunity and gut balance. When used in moderation, it can be a healthy addition to traditional Indian cooking.

Besides coconut, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also highlighted support for other high-value crops, including sandalwood, cocoa, and cashew in coastal regions, agarwood in the Northeast, and nuts such as walnuts, almonds, and pine nuts in hilly areas.

She announced that dedicated programmes will focus on rejuvenating old orchards, expanding high-density cultivation, and promoting value addition, while actively engaging rural youth to create new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in agriculture.

