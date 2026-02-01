Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on coconut promotion. Here are the fruit’s nutritional benefits

Sitharam said that the governent will support high value crops such as coconut to diversify farm outputs, increase productivity, enhance farmers’ incomes, and create new employment opportunities (Images: Express Archive, Pexels)

In her Union Budget 2026 speech Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted high-value crops as a key part of India’s agricultural strategy, with coconut taking centre stage. The coastal fruit has gained massive popularity over the years, thanks to its many health benefits.

Sitharaman proposed a Coconut Promotion Scheme, which will be guided by the Coconut Development Board. The programme focuses on replacing old or unproductive coconut trees with high-yielding saplings and varieties, alongside measures to increase production and productivity. The scheme will comply with sustainable farming practices, value addition, and better market integration

At present, India is the world’s largest producer of coconuts, with about 30 million people depending on it for their livelihoods. With this push, experts said the coconut market could grow further, bringing economic and livelihood opportunities for the 10 million coconut farmers.