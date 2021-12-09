Umbadiyu: Try this delectable Gujarati dish for dinner tonight (recipe inside)

Indian cuisine is extremely diverse and versatile, with each state having its own special dishes. As such, one among the many well-known dishes of the Gujarati cuisine is ‘umbadiyu’, a unique winter specialty.

Chef Saransh Goila, who recently visited Surat, a city in Gujarat, made umbadiyu, the traditional way. It’s distinct taste and flavour is enough to transport you to another world! Take a look at his Instagram post:

“Umbadiyu is cooked in an earthen pot partially underground or above the ground and covered from all sides fully with leaves, cow dung and wood and then set on fire,” the chef shared.

He added that it’s made with wild beans or papdi with purple yam, sweet potato, potatoes and brinjal (optional) which are marinated in a basic green garlic and chilli paste and “then baked in the pot which is sealed with leaves of Kalar and Komboi, available in winters only.”

“All homes have their own version of umbadiyu this is our version,” he stated.

So check out the detailed recipe and method to try umbadiyu, as shared by Chef Saransh Goila.

Umbadiyu

*Vegetables used – Surati beans, potatoes, baby brinjals, sweet potatoes and purple yam — all thoroughly washed.

*Cut the root vegetables into chunks and make a slit in the centre, but not all the way through.

*For the chutney, blend together green garlic, fresh coriander, green chilies, fresh turmeric, sea salt and lemon juice.

*Fill the cut vegetables with the chutney.

*Sprinkle the vegetables and beans with more sea salt, coarsely crushed peanuts, oil and left over chutney and mix well.

*In a pot, add Kalar and Kamboi leaves at the base, stuff the pot with the pre-stuffed vegetables and seal with the leaves.

*Roast for 40mins.

After roasting for 40 minutes, delicious, steaming umbadiyu will be ready to serve. Did you like this recipe? Let us know!

