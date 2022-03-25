This traditional Kerala meal will help ‘deal with seasonal ailments’ (recipe inside)

Seasonal changes can lead to a host of health issues for people with a sensitive or weak immune system. This is why, experts always recommend consuming nutritious meals prepared with power-packed ingredients, drinking adequate water, exercising, and sleeping well.

Don’t know how and where to begin?

Here’s some help from celebrity nutritionist and gut microbiome specialist Munmun Ganeriwal, who shared the recipe for a traditional Kerala meal that will help ward off seasonal issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘Yuktahaar’by Munmun Ganeriwal (@munmun.ganeriwal)

“Uluva Kanji (rice fenugreek porridge) is a traditional Kerala meal that has always been consumed to deal with seasonal ailments. Now that there’s a season change happening, this is the perfect time to include this recipe in your meal plan (only once a week). And guess it’s ingredients! It’s rice! Yes, rice along with the goodness of ghee, coconut, methi and aliv makes this recipe so therapeutic (and tasty). Must try,” said Ganeriwal, who is also the author of Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet.

Here’s the recipe from her book.

Ingredients

2tbsp – Fenugreek seeds, soaked

1.5tsp – Cumin seeds, soaked

1 cup – Broken rice

1 cup – Shredded coconut

5 cups – Water

Salt

Jaggery syrup (optional)

Method

*Soak 2 tbsp fenugreek and 1.5 tsp cumin seeds overnight. In the morning, discard the water.

*In a pressure cooker, add 1 cup broken rice, 1 cup shredded coconut, soaked fenugreek and cumin seeds, and 5 cups of water. Add a pinch of salt.

*Cook for two whistles or until it’s done.

*Once the pressure subsides, open the cooker and add 3/4 cup jaggery syrup. If you do not want it sweet, avoid the jaggery and put more salt as required.

*While serving, pour a tablespoon (or as much desired) of ghee into it. Serve hot.

When to have it?

Once a week. As evening or breakfast meal.

Pro tip

Optional: You can soak aliv seeds (garden cress seeds) in water or coconut water for 2–3 hours. Once it swells up, you can mix it in the porridge.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!