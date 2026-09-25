100g more ultra-processed food a day =14% higher heart risk: What a study found

Ultra-processed food consumption has increased considerably, and if a new study is to be believed, each additional 100 grams is linked to a 14 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular events. According to the study published in the journal Family Medicine and Community Health, it was found that higher consumption of UPFs was associated with higher risks of multiple chronic disease outcomes including obesity/overweight (23 per cent), metabolic syndrome (MetS)/diabetes (24 per cent), depression/anxiety (27 per cent), digestive diseases (31 per cent), cancer (12 per cent), and all-cause mortality (18 per cent).

In fact, each additional 100 g/day intake was associated with 11 per cent higher hypertension risk, 14 per cent higher cardiovascular events risk, 4 per cent higher cancer risk, and 3 per cent higher all-cause mortality; each 10 per cent increase in weight/energy intake was associated with a 16 per cent higher MetS/diabetes risk.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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The study authors noted that emerging evidence suggests that the combination of multiple additives, such as artificial sweeteners, may have a potential “cocktail effect”, potentially having a greater impact on human health than exposure to a single additive

What do these findings indicate?

Experts are concerned that many people currently consume ultra-processed foods that affect overall well-being. “The concern with ultra-processed foods is not simply that they are packaged, but that many are designed to be convenient, highly palatable, and easy to consume in larger quantities. Frequent intake can gradually increase calorie, sugar, salt, and unhealthy fat consumption, which over time may contribute to weight gain, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and abnormal cholesterol levels,” said Fauziya Ansari, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital Mumbai.

Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, told indianexpress.com that the term “cocktail effect” refers to the possibility that exposure to multiple additives together could have biological effects that differ from, or exceed, exposure to an individual additive. “Ultra-processed foods often contain several additives, including artificial sweeteners, emulsifiers, preservatives and flavouring agents. This remains an emerging area of research, so these findings should be interpreted carefully rather than assuming that every additive is harmful,” said Dr Sangoi.

Are you taking care of your heart health? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Are you taking care of your heart health? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What to note?

The message should be about moderation and dietary quality rather than fear. “An occasional packaged food is unlikely to be the deciding factor in someone’s cardiovascular health. The concern is when ultra-processed products become a regular and substantial part of the diet. Choosing more whole or minimally processed foods such as vegetables, fruits, pulses, whole grains, nuts and seeds and limiting highly processed snacks, sugary drinks and processed meats is a practical way to improve the overall dietary pattern,” said Dr Sangoi.

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Most importantly, people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol or existing heart disease should pay particular attention to their overall dietary pattern because controlling these risk factors can significantly influence long-term cardiovascular health. “Make home-cooked and minimally processed foods the foundation of daily meals, while keeping packaged snacks, sugary drinks, instant foods, and ready-to-eat products as occasional choices. Small changes, such as replacing packaged snacks with fresh fruits, roasted chana, makhana, sprouts, and choosing whole grains, pulses, and protein-rich foods, can make everyday eating more balanced. The goal is to limit processed foods and adhere to healthy eating habits. It is essential to pay attention to your eating habits and improve the quality of life,” added Ansari.

The term ‘cardiovascular’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.