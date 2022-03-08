UK’s Sainsbury’s becomes first supermarket to rename chicken kiev; Morrisons, Aldi and others remove Russian vodka

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has led to a refugee crisis, several netizens have been calling upon supermarkets to change the name of the popular dish ‘chicken kiev’ to ‘chicken Kyiv’. Now, UK’s Sainsbury’s has become the first supermarket to confirm that it is indeed renaming its chicken kiev products to show solidarity with Ukraine.

For the uninitiated, Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, has its name derived from the Ukrainian language while Kiev is from the Russian language and was the name of the city under Soviet rule.

Not just that, Sainsbury’s has also removed all products that are “100 per cent sourced from Russia” from its shelves.

“We stand united with the people of Ukraine. We have reviewed our product range and have decided to remove from sale all products that are 100 per cent sourced from Russia,” UK’s second-biggest supermarket said in a statement.

“This means that from today we will no longer sell two products – Russian Standard vodka and Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds.”

Additionally, Sainsbury’s had also reviewed JJ Whitley products, a range of vodkas and other spirits made in Russia. The products will continue to be sold in its supermarkets as the company assured that it was moving all production to Chorley in Lancashire by month-end, The Guardian reported.

The move came after several other supermarkets such as Co-op, Morrisons, Aldi and Waitrose announced the decision of removing Russian vodka from their stores.

“In response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have taken the decision to remove from sale Russian-made vodka,” a spokesman from Co-op told Retail Gazette.

“Russian Standard has been taken off sale with immediate effect because it is overtly marketed as being Russian and produced there. It will not be stocked for the foreseeable future.”

While these famous supermarket chains have pulled Russian products off the shelves, a café in Kerala has announced that it taking Russian salad off the menu.

A message posted outside Kashi Art Café & Gallery reads, “In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have removed ‘Russian salad’ from our menu.”

Message board outside a cafe in Kerala. (Source: SD_Bhakt/Twitter) Message board outside a cafe in Kerala. (Source: SD_Bhakt/Twitter)

