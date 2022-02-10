Massive Ugandan street snack weighing over 200 kg creates Guinness World Record

Rolex, a popular Ugandan rolled eggs street dish, now finds a mention in the Guinness World Record — thanks to Raymond Kahuma, a Ugandan YouTuber, and 60 other people who created a massive version of it — weighing 204.6 kg.

The street snack, which is essentially a fried omelette with a filling of vegetables inside a soft flatbread, took 14 hours 36 minutes to make including kneading, frying and whisking eggs. It also took a year of preparation and a trial-and-error process to make sure that everything goes smoothly on the day, noted the Guinness website.

Also Read | World Food India 2017: India sets Guinness World Record with 918kg of Khichdi

The final dish measured 2.32 metres in length and 0.66 metres at its thickest diameter.

According to the website, proportionally, the record-breaking delicacy is the equivalent of two-thousand average rolexes.

The ingredients included 72 kg (158.733 lb) of flour, 90 kg (198.416 lb) of greens, and 1,200 eggs.

From the preparation and cooking of the dough to the moving and rolling of the humungous finished flatbread, it was not an easy achievement, the website noted.

“The team had to find a way to create a chapati bread that wouldn’t break when lifted off the frying surface, which proved to be the most challenging part of this record. But they did it, rolling the surface with the aid of film instead of lifting the dough. After four attempts, in a testament to resilience and initiative, the team conquered the record title for the largest Ugandan rolex, raising the bar for all Ugandan rolexes!” the website stated.

“I thought a Rolex was a wristwatch, not something edible. Still incredible though,” a user mentioned (Source: Guinness world records.com) “I thought a Rolex was a wristwatch, not something edible. Still incredible though,” a user mentioned (Source: Guinness world records.com)

“I thought a Rolex was a wristwatch, not something edible. Still incredible though,” a social media user mentioned while another said, “I love the collective effort”.

What’s your opinion?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!