Try this two-ingredient mozzarella cheese at home (recipe inside)

Count on this easy recipe to make mozzarella cheese for your sandwiches and pizzas. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram) Count on this easy recipe to make mozzarella cheese for your sandwiches and pizzas. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram)

The lockdown has surely taught us a lot of DIYs, whether it is skin and hair care or cooking tips. And we must admit that there is a certain joy in creating things from scratch. So if you are game for some simple DIY cooking, you are at the right place. Today, we will share a super simple way to make mozzarella cheese at home; and all you need are two easily available ingredients. Check out this recipe by MasterChef India runner up Neha Deepak Shah who keeps sharing easy recipes that can be tried at home.

Here’s what she said: “Mozzarella cheese at home!!! Yes, you can make it. Two Ingredients only. One way in which this is different from paneer is that firstly you are using unpasteurised milk. Also, for paneer, the curdling temperature is usually higher.”.

While she used pasteurised milk, she said the “results are epic” when the unpasteurised variety is used.

ALSO READ | ‘Say cheese’ to the health benefits of this dairy product | How cheese shaped human evolution | This is the best cheese in the world! | Cheese can enhance taste of wine

Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients

1 litre – Unpasteurised milk (not tetra-pack or packet). You need pure milk from a tabela or milk farm which hasn’t been boiled.

4-5 tbsp – Vinegar

Method

*Warm the milk; you have to warm it only as much as you would to make dahi (it should be slightly higher than body temperature).

*Add vinegar, little by little, and slowly stir the milk. The milk should start curdling.

*You will see that the curdled milk will come together and be stretchy and elastic-like.

*Strain the curdled milk and keep it in warm water for two mins. Keep stretching it, this will increase elasticity.

*Leave the cheese ball in salted cold water for minimum 30 minutes or store it in salted water for up to two days.

*Grate and enjoy it on your pizza or sandwiches.

Pro tip: Make sure you squeeze enough water from the cheese before using by pressing it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd