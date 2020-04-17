You must try this two-ingredient chocolate fudge recipe

Bite into this scrumptious easy-to-make dessert tonight! (Photo: Getty) Bite into this scrumptious easy-to-make dessert tonight! (Photo: Getty)

Don your chef’s hat because we are here with yet another recipe to help you take your culinary game to the next level. Also, there is nothing more satisfying than homemade chocolate fudge that is super creamy and yummy! So scroll down to know how more. But to make it more interesting, let us tell you that you just need two ingredients. Yes, you read it right.

ALSO, READ | Bored at home? Learn how to bake a cake in a pan

Ingredients

Butter

Parchment paper

300g – Semi-sweet dark chocolate

400g – Condensed milk

READ| Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven

Steps

*Begin by greasing your cake tin with butter and place a parchment sheet. Keep it aside.

*Next, take the chocolate bar and chop it into rough pieces so that it is easier to melt.

*Now take a heavy-bottomed pan and place it on low heat. Once it has heated up slightly, add condensed milk and the chocolate pieces.

READ|This two-ingredient chocolate cake tastes delicious, check it out here

*Stir it for 5 minutes until the chocolate has seamlessly blended with the milk. *Now take the hot mix and pour into the cake tin. Smoothen it out with the help of a spatula. *refrigerate it for the next five hours. Take it out only when it’s set. Demould it and cut it into pieces. You can enjoy it just like that or simply serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd