This two-ingredient chocolate cake tastes delicious, check it out here

From baking mug cakes to banana bread and biscuit cake, everyone is busy whipping up the batter. However, for those who are eager to get started with desserts but are having a hard time when it comes to ingredients, and well, time, we are here to help. Ahead, we share a cake recipe for which all you need are two ingredients (yes! you read that right).

Ingredients

1- Bar of dark chocolate (300 grams)

4 – Eggs (yolks separated)

Steps

*Roughly break the chocolate bar into smaller pieces; this makes it easier to melt.

*Take a glass bowl and put the chocolate pieces in it. Pop it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Stir with a spatula and heat again for 30 more seconds. Repeat the process at least thrice.

*Set the melted chocolate aside, and move on to separating your eggs. Place your egg whites in a big bowl and the yolks in a small one.

*Beat up the egg whites so it is frothy and soft. Once done, keep it aside.

*Now add one yolk at a time to the melted chocolate and keep mixing it. Repeat until all the egg yolks are added. Mix it well until the batter becomes thick.

*Now add the whipped egg whites to this mix. Do not add all at once, do it slowly while folding the mix with a spatula.

*Now take your cake tin and grease it with butter. Add the batter and place it in the microwave for 30 minutes.

*Voila! You have a gooey chocolate cake right there!

So what are you baking today?

