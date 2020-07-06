This delicious, two-ingredient ice cream will chase away your Monday blues

Time to try this easy ice cream. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Time to try this easy ice cream. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ice cream is the answer to so many things, isn’t it? While there are many varieties of ice creams available, the joy of making some at home is unparalleled. So if you have been missing digging into your favourite chocolate ice cream, and are looking for a recipe that doesn’t require much effort to prepare, we have you covered.

Instead of just plain chocolate ice-cream, try the two-ingredient banana chocolate ice cream. Yes, you read that right. And as the name suggests, it just needs these two ingredients.

Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

4 – Ripe frozen bananas

4 tbsp – Raw cocoa powder, preferably sweetened

Method

*Cut the ripe bananas into three to four pieces.

*Put them in an airtight container and freeze overnight.

*Blend until you get super creamy banana ice cream. Keep blending.

*Add the cocoa powder and blend again.

Pro tips

*The ice cream is quite soft. So one can either eat immediately or freeze it until solid.

*For perfect consistency, add two non-frozen bananas or plant-based milk like coconut while blending.

*If after freezing, the texture is too hard, keep the ice cream at room temperature for 10 minutes.

*If you want to add more flavour, you can top it with your choice of nuts and chocolate sauce.

Would you like to try?

